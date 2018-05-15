Home > Lifestyle > Events >

The Fashion Bruch will be attended by a selection of top professionals and entrepreneurs across the entire value chain of the fashion industry.

Nigerian Fashion Brand Jowy’s Fashion Consulting is set to make an impact again this month with its exclusive quarterly brunch at the AyoVanElmar Fashion Café. The Fashion Bruch will be attended by a selection of top professionals and entrepreneurs across the entire value chain of the fashion industry.

Jowy’s Fashion brunch creates a hub where fashion industry practitioners can network, interact and discover various business opportunities within and outside the fashion industry. On this edition of the brunch, we will discuss Customer Service Experience in fashion with our headliner, Mrs. Jane Egarton-Idahene, a graduate of Warwick Business School UK, Harvard business School and a career within the customer facing roles in this Industry.

Jowy’s Fashion consulting is passionate about improving output in the various arm of the fashion industry, whether design, styling, modelling, photography, media etc.

At Jowy’s fashion Brunch, we seek to improve brand value and broad spectrum productivity in the fashion industry. Participants at the fashion brunch are expected to connect, interact and learn more about strategies to grow their business in a fun and exciting environment.

Together we can improve value and productivity in the fashion industry……

Date: 31 May 2018

Time: 10am till 1pm prompt

Venue: AyoVanElmar Fashion Café, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Curator: Joan Gbefwi

Host: AyoVanElmar Fashion Cafe               

