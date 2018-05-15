news

Premium Saxophonist Abolaji Banjoko also known as Beejay Sax holds another edition of his concert "Beejay Sax Live".

The event which is running for the second year took place at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

The hall was filled with over 2000 guest inclusive of royal fathers, captains of industries, past and present state leaders who were seated in less than one hour into the event proper, hence making the concert a sold out show.

Beejay Sax Live 2018 was electric and the air was thick with top gospel acts like Nathaniel Bassey, Frank Edwards, Tim Godfrey, Big Bolaji, Tosin Bee, Psalmos, Nosa, Olaolu Gbenjo and many more with comedic performances from Kenny Blaq, EmmaOhMyGod, Still ringing, SLKComedy and Grand Komanda.

The host, Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st ushered BeejaySax on stage with a rousing ovation as Beejaysax mounted the stage amidst lights, fireworks and applause with a performance that lasted for over an hour.