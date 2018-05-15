news
Premium Saxophonist Abolaji
Banjoko also known as Beejay Sax holds another edition of
his concert "Beejay Sax Live".
Beejay Sax opens the stage at the Beejay Sax Live concert 2nd edition which held at Eko hotel on Sunday, May 13, 2018. (Pulse)
The event which is running for the second year took place at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos
on Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Guests taking a selfie at the Beejay Sax Live concert 2nd edition which held at Eko hotel on Sunday, May 13, 2018. (Pulse)
Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo at the Beejay Sax Live concert 2nd edition which held at Eko hotel on Sunday, May 13, 2018. (Pulse)
The hall was filled with over
2000 guest inclusive of royal fathers, captains of industries, past
and present state leaders who were seated in less than one hour
into the event proper, hence making the concert a sold out show.
Kenny Blaq performing at the Beejay Sax Live concert 2nd edition which held at Eko hotel on Sunday, May 13, 2018. (Pulse)
Still Ringing performing at the Beejay Sax Live concert 2nd edition which held at Eko hotel on Sunday, May 13, 2018. (Pulse)
Beejay Sax Live 2018 was electric and the air was thick with top
gospel acts like Nathaniel Bassey, Frank Edwards, Tim Godfrey, Big Bolaji, Tosin Bee, Psalmos, Nosa, Olaolu Gbenjo and many more with comedic performances from Kenny Blaq, EmmaOhMyGod, Still ringing, SLKComedy and Grand Komanda.
Nathaniel Bassey performing at the Beejay Sax Live concert 2nd edition which held at Eko hotel on Sunday, May 13, 2018. (Pulse)
Onos performing at the Beejay Sax Live concert 2nd edition which held at Eko hotel on Sunday, May 13, 2018. (Pulse)
The host, Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st ushered BeejaySax on stage with a rousing ovation as Beejaysax mounted the stage amidst lights, fireworks and applause with a performance that lasted for over an hour.