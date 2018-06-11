Baileys bakefest set to hit lagos with double indulgence

If you thought last year was awesome, wait till you see what is in stock this year.
The teams this year are ready to battle it out at the celebrity bake-off and it’s going to be nonstop action. #TeamTK features Baby Girl for Life, Toke Makinwa with Kofo of Bake Alott while #TeamIkbus comprises screen idol Ik Ogbonna and Busola of Slas Cakes n Bakes.
In #TeamCubis is Big Brother Naija runner-up Bisola paired with Nelson and #TeamXclusiveBee is made up of superstar DJ Xclusive and Barbara of Oven Secrets. You can almost taste deliciousness of the battle already.
#TeamTk
Yipeeeee!!!!!! The winning team #TeamTK is about to bring it guys, IWe have already won this one. Join @bake_a_lott and I on the 16th of June at the #baileysbakefest2 event. To attend, follow @baileysnigeria and send a direct mesage requesting for an invite. Use hashtags Hastags - #BaileysBakefest2 #BaileysBakefest #BaileysBakefest2018
#TeamIkbus
You know it's a winning team when you see @slascakesandbakes and I. Creativity with a side of swag and indulgence. We have already won this one! #teamIKBUS for the win. To attend, follow @baileysnigeria and send a direct mesage requesting for an invite. Use hashtags Hastags - #BaileysBakefest2 #BaileysBakefest #BaileysBakefest2018 SEE YOU THERE #emo#8J+PvQ==##
#TeamCubis
Hallo hallo dear fam ,You know it's a winning team when you see @chefcupid and I. Creativity with a side of swag and indulgence. We have already won this one! #TEAMCUBIS for the win. To attend the Bake fest follow @baileysnigeria and send a direct mesage requesting for an invite. See you there Fam #BaileysBakefest2 #BaileysBakefest #BaileysBakefest2018
#TeamXclusiveBee
If the heat of the celebrity bake-off is too much for you don’t get out of the kitchen, Baileys BakeFest has loads of exciting games all day long and did we mention those yummy treats? Come indulge in the finest treats from SALT Lagos, XO Bakery, Eventi Cocktails and many more!
Register to attend for free by following the easy-peasy steps here www.baileysbakefest.ng. You can also follow @baileysnigeria and send a DM to get an invite. Expect the yummiest, most scrumptious Baileys BakeFest yet on Saturday 16th June at Muri Okunola. Be there!
18+ Drink Responsibly.
ABOUT BAILEYS NIGERIA: Baileys is the world’s first cream liqueur, the perfect balancing act of aged Irish whiskey woven with fresh Irish dairy cream, a hint of cocoa and vanilla. It is also the world’s biggest seller, with over 82 million bottles sold worldwide each year.
For more information about Baileys and other Diageo brands visit www.diageo.com, or Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com
ABOUT BAILEYS BAKEFEST: Baileys BakeFest is Nigeria’s first baking festival uniting sweet tooth’s with the indulgence of Baileys in the most decadent treats. In its first year, over 5000 Nigerians participated in the day-long baking extravaganza featuring a unique bake-off where treats specialists were paired with established superstars.
