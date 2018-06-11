Pulse.ng logo
Baileys bakefest set to hit lagos with double indulgence

On Saturday June 16 at Muri Okunola Park, Baileys BakeFest returns to deliver another bout of excitement with indulgence like you have never imagined!

If you thought last year was awesome, wait till you see what is in stock this year.

The teams this year are ready to battle it out at the celebrity bake-off and it’s going to be nonstop action. #TeamTK features Baby Girl for Life, Toke Makinwa with Kofo of Bake Alott while #TeamIkbus comprises screen idol Ik Ogbonna and Busola of Slas Cakes n Bakes.

In #TeamCubis is Big Brother Naija runner-up Bisola paired with Nelson and #TeamXclusiveBee is made up of superstar DJ Xclusive and Barbara of Oven Secrets. You can almost taste deliciousness of the battle already.

#TeamTk

#TeamIkbus

#TeamCubis

#TeamXclusiveBee

 

If the heat of the celebrity bake-off is too much for you don’t get out of the kitchen, Baileys BakeFest has loads of exciting games all day long and did we mention those yummy treats? Come indulge in the finest treats from SALT Lagos, XO Bakery, Eventi Cocktails and many more!

Register to attend for free by following the easy-peasy steps here www.baileysbakefest.ng. You can also follow @baileysnigeria and send a DM to get an invite. Expect the yummiest, most scrumptious Baileys BakeFest yet on Saturday 16th June at Muri Okunola. Be there!

18+ Drink Responsibly.

ABOUT BAILEYS NIGERIA: Baileys is the world’s first cream liqueur, the perfect balancing act of aged Irish whiskey woven with fresh Irish dairy cream, a hint of cocoa and vanilla. It is also the world’s biggest seller, with over 82 million bottles sold worldwide each year.

For more information about Baileys and other Diageo brands visit www.diageo.com, or Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com

ABOUT BAILEYS BAKEFEST: Baileys BakeFest is Nigeria’s first baking festival uniting sweet tooth’s with the indulgence of Baileys in the most decadent treats. In its first year, over 5000 Nigerians participated in the day-long baking extravaganza featuring a unique bake-off where treats specialists were paired with established superstars.

