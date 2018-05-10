Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Alpha Mead to hold FM roundtable 2018

Alpha Mead Company seeks public, private sector collaboration for FM roundtable coming up May 16

Alpha Mead facilities & management services limited gears up for annual celebration of World Facilities Management Day.

Alpha Mead Facilities & Management Services Limited, a subsidiary of one of Africa's leading Real Estate Solutions Companies, Alpha Mead Group, is using this year's edition of its annual event; The Nigerian FM Roundtable, to seek ways of collaboration between private and public-sector players.

According to the GMD Alpha Mead, Engr. Akintunde, this move is in response to feedbacks from the previous edition of the event where their has been calls to include the public sector in discussions around Facilities Management and Real Estate contribution to Nigeria’s GDP.

The Nigerian FM Roundtable is an annual Business-to-Business, high-calibre event initiated in 2012 in commemoration of the World Facilities Management Day and has played host to close to a thousand top executives the public and private sectors in Nigeria and Ghana.

Alpha Mead FM  Roundtable Press-Parley

Speaking at a pre-event media parley in Lagos, Femi Akintunde, said that the global theme for the World FM day; ‘Enabling Positive Experiences’ highlights how FMs across the world are playing integral roles in enabling positive experience for all stakeholders in the Real Estate value chain.

He however noted that the theme for the 2018 Nigerian FM Roundtable will be; ‘Enabling Positive Experiences in a Post-Recession Real Estate Market.”

While we acknowledge that the macroeconomic fundamentals have improved in recent time, activities in the Real Estate sector have not responded accordingly, we are optimistic that as FMs, we can stimulate the desired growth in the property market by enabling positive experience for facility users” he said.

Keynote address for this year’s edition will be delivered by Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Some of the confirmed speakers expected at the event include; Chidi Izuwah, Ag. Director General, Infrastructure Concessioning Regulatory Agency (ICRC); Ope George, Director General, Lagos State Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Office and George Etomi, Principal Partner GEPLAW.

Others include; Kunle Osilaja, Group Head, Real Estate, Ecobank Plc; Udo Okonjo, CEO, Fine & Country, West Africa; Tokunbo Talabi, President/CEO, Superflux Int’l Ltd; Erejuwa Gbadebo, Chief Executive, International Real Estate Partners (IREP) Nigeria and Prof. Babatunde Green, Managing Director, Alpha Mead Healthcare & Management Services (AMHS).

