Home > Lifestyle > Events >

African Drum Festival June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta

African Drum Festival Wole Soyinka, Tunde Kelani, Kunle Afolayan, Olu Jacobs attend 3rd edition

African Drum Festival held from the 19th to the 21st of April 2018, at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The third edition of the African Drum Festival held from the 19th to the 21st of April 2018, at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

In attendance were Nollywood stars like Tunde Kelani, Kareem Adepoju (Baba Wande), Kunle Afolayan, Olu Jacobs, Richard Agbor, Wole Sodimu, Wale Dada, Omotunde Adebowale David as well as the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

play A Kids Troupe playing at the African Drum Festival (BHM)

play Reekado Agbor, Olu Jacobs and Baba Wande at the African Drum Festival (BHM)

 

The cultural event also had in attendance royal fathers like; the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Obong of Calabar, Etubom Ekpo; Akarigbo of Remo land,Oba Babatunde Ajayi, amidst many others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chinedu Adiele

Chinedu Adiele Photojournalist at Pulse. A professional photographer with a passion for art, Adiele describes music as his 'drug' and the camera as his 'little baby'. He finds fulfillment in capturing the moment and keeping memories for future generations to see and feel how we live.

Top 3

1 Simi Afropop star thrills audience at the #Opera‘Confam’ meet and greetbullet
2 Budweiser Beer brand launches in Nigeria with the Bud Hotelbullet
3 Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend April 19-23/2018bullet

Related Articles

Opinion Rhythm and yoga, in deep conversation
Fela Kuti Remembering the Afrobeat legend 20 years after he passed away
African Drum Festival 5 things we learnt from this African festivity
African Drum Festival Event to unite Nigerians, Africans, says official
Lai Mohammed Minister says it is wrong to tag Buhari as anti-youth

Events

Join the 3-day ISMMN conference with Chris Oyakhilome
Chris Oyakhilome Join the 3-day ISMMN conference with Pastor
RADP Third Thursdays April Edition
RADP "Third Thursdays" Relaxed ambiance fosters partnerships at Ringier's high-spirited mixer
Hennessy VSOP celebrates 200th annivessary
Hennessy VSOP Cognac brand celebrates 200th annivessary with Maurice and Roch Hennessy’s visit to Nigeria
Business of Photography Conference 2018: Meet the Panelists
Business of Photography Conference 2018 Meet the panelists