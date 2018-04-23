African Drum Festival June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta

news

The third edition of the African Drum Festival held from the 19th to the 21st of April 2018, at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

In attendance were Nollywood stars like Tunde Kelani, Kareem Adepoju (Baba Wande), Kunle Afolayan, Olu Jacobs, Richard Agbor, Wole Sodimu, Wale Dada, Omotunde Adebowale David as well as the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

The cultural event also had in attendance royal fathers like; the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Obong of Calabar, Etubom Ekpo; Akarigbo of Remo land,Oba Babatunde Ajayi, amidst many others.