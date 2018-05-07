Adekunle Gold thrills fans at 'About30' album listening

news

This past Friday, Lagos witnessed the third edition of TRACE LIVE featuring the URBAN HIGHLIFE SINGING MAESTRO ADEKUNLE GOLD at the Terra Kulture Arena.

TRACE, Cabal Entertainment and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production delivered another installment of the best live music experience in the region.

The event tagged ‘Trace Live Presents Adekunle Gold: About 30’ started with Gold’s band 79 ELEMENT serenading the crowd before he performed hits like “Money” and ended with a choir backed emotional rendition of his current hit song “IRE” off his sophomore album “About 30” to be released later this month.

The red carpet kicked off at 6pm with guests enjoying cocktails provided by Hennessy and Pepsi. The show started just after 8pm and was over by 9:30pm and the sound and lighting set up was second to none.

Adekunle Gold’s highlife infused sound clearly strikes a special chord with music lovers, demonstrated by the crowd in attendance including Falz The Bhad Guy, TEC of Show Dem Camp, Dice Ailes, CDQ, Falana, Kaline, Ric Hassani, Pencil and MC Acapella.

The event featured an interactive element where Gold’s fans got to ask questions by Twitter, which showed on the main screen and Gold answered between songs. One questions asked the artist to clarify his relationship status with Simi and hundreds of beautiful ladies almost passed out including Lamide Akintobi, Lala Akindoju, Tania Omotayo, Afua Osei, Bolanle Olukanni and several housemates of the just concluded Big Brother Naija Season 3.

“AG just proved why he holds a special place in the music Industry and he has set the bar really high for the next artist who is lucky enough to feature on Trace Live. By the end of the show the entire audience was out of their seats and dancing. We will proudly broadcast this thrilling show on Trace channels across Africa and Europe” said Sam Onyemelukwe, Trace Managing Director.

