Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Adekunle Gold thrills fans at 'About30' album listening

Adekunle Gold Singer thrills audience during 'About30' album listening at Trace Live

TRACE, Cabal Entertainment and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production delivered another installment of the best live music experience in the region.

  • Published:
Adekunle Gold thrills fans at 'About30' album listening play

Adekunle Gold thrills fans at 'About30' album listening
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This past Friday, Lagos witnessed the third edition of TRACE LIVE featuring the URBAN HIGHLIFE SINGING MAESTRO ADEKUNLE GOLD at the Terra Kulture Arena.

TRACE, Cabal Entertainment and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production delivered another installment of the best live music experience in the region.

The event tagged ‘Trace Live Presents Adekunle Gold: About 30’ started with Gold’s band 79 ELEMENT serenading the crowd before he performed hits like “Money” and ended with a choir backed emotional rendition of his current hit song “IRE” off his sophomore album “About 30” to be released later this month.

The red carpet kicked off at 6pm with guests enjoying cocktails provided by Hennessy and Pepsi. The show started just after 8pm and was over by 9:30pm and the sound and lighting set up was second to none.

Adekunle Gold thrills fans at 'About30' album listening play

Adekunle Gold thrills fans at 'About30' album listening

 

Adekunle Gold’s highlife infused sound clearly strikes a special chord with music lovers, demonstrated by the crowd in attendance including Falz The Bhad Guy, TEC of Show Dem Camp, Dice Ailes, CDQ, Falana, Kaline, Ric Hassani, Pencil and MC Acapella.

The event featured an interactive element where Gold’s fans got to ask questions by Twitter, which showed on the main screen and Gold answered between songs. One questions asked the artist to clarify his relationship status with Simi and hundreds of beautiful ladies almost passed out including Lamide Akintobi, Lala Akindoju, Tania Omotayo, Afua Osei, Bolanle Olukanni and several housemates of the just concluded Big Brother Naija Season 3.

AG just proved why he holds a special place in the music Industry and he has set the bar really high for the next artist who is lucky enough to feature on Trace Live. By the end of the show the entire audience was out of their seats and dancing. We will proudly broadcast this thrilling show on Trace channels across Africa and Europe” said Sam Onyemelukwe, Trace Managing Director.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend May 4 - May 7/2018bullet
2 Simi Afropop star thrills audience at the #Opera‘Confam’ meet and greetbullet
3 Lagos Leather Fair Second edition themed ‘The New Possible’ to hold...bullet

Related Articles

Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend May 4 - May 7/2018
Tiger Beer Nigerian Breweries uncages Tiger Beer, as world acclaimed brand enters the market
The Business of Photography RADP, Rober Taylor Media, Pat Utomi others speak at maiden edition
World Malaria Day 2018 itel mobile partners with Mopheth pharmacy to "Kick Against Malaria"
Live2love Women 2nd edition themed "Women Of Splendour" to hold in June
Level Up 2 The Assembly Moments from speed mentoring night for creatives

Events

Level Up 2 The Assembly Moments from speed mentoring night for creatives
Live2love Women Conference
Live2love Women 2nd edition themed "Women Of Splendour" to hold in June
The Business of Photography RADP, Rober Taylor Media, Pat Utomi others speak at maiden edition
Tiger Beer Nigerian Breweries uncages Tiger Beer, as world acclaimed brand enters the market