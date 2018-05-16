Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

L-R Ifeoluwa Odebiyi, Beauty Advisor; Ego Akoma, Beauty Advisor; Alali Hart, Managing Director Parfums Estate Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of Montaigne Limited; Busola Shakiru, Beauty Advisor; John Monday, Outlet Manager; Virginia Odeh, Beauty Advisor

L-R Ifeoluwa Odebiyi, Beauty Advisor; Ego Akoma, Beauty Advisor; Alali Hart, Managing Director Parfums Estate Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of Montaigne Limited; Busola Shakiru, Beauty Advisor; John Monday, Outlet Manager; Virginia Odeh, Beauty Advisor

(Yves Rocher)
Yves Rocher, premium French cosmetic brand, opened another boutique in grand style on Saturday, 5th May 2018 at the Palms Mall, Lekki with XXIV Karat as the official champagne sponsor.

This comes two years after launching the first boutique at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja followed closely by the boutique in Novare Mall, Lekki. Since it’s foray into the Nigerian market Yves Rocher has gained wide acceptance because of its efficacy and affordability.

Little wonder Yves Rocher is present in over 90 countries and enjoyed by millions globally.

Yves Rocher new store at The Palms, Lekki

Yves Rocher new store at The Palms, Lekki

(Yves Rocher)

 

As a brand based on the philosophy of Botanical Beauty, Yves Rocher offers a range of skincare and fragrances composed of natural and botanical ingredients for both men and women. Yves Rocher is exclusively distributed in Nigeria by Parfums Estate Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Montaigne Limited.

See below what went down at the Grand Opening Event:

L-R Olatemide Adetomiwa-Adetolu, Mocheddah

L-R Olatemide Adetomiwa-Adetolu, Mocheddah

(Yves Rocher)

 

Eku Edewor

Eku Edewor

(Yves Rocher)

 

Veronica Odeka and Chigul

Veronica Odeka and Chigul

(Yves Rocher)

 

A guest enjoying a demonstration at the Yves Rocher store

A guest enjoying a demonstration at the Yves Rocher store

(Yves Rocher )

XXIV Karat as the official champagne sponsor for the event

XXIV Karat as the official champagne sponsor for the event

(Yves Rocher)
