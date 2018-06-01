What you probably didn't know about irregular periods

news

The menstrual cycle is the regular natural change that occurs in the female reproductive system that makes pregnancy possible.

However, menstrual bleeding is considered irregular if it occurs more frequently than every 21 days or lasts longer than 8 days. Additionally, missed, early, or late periods are also considered signs of an irregular cycle.

Nevertheless, studies have shown that it is normal to have an irregular cycle or two now and then. But if you continue to have irregular periods, or if you don't have a period at all for three to six months, it's time to see your doctor.

Here's how you can deal with irregular periods

1. Medical treatment

Run a medical test and see if you have an infection. If you do, treat it. For it might be the cause of your irregular menstrual cycles.

When this is done, your body system should be normalized; thus leading to the end of irregular menstruation.

2. Resolving stress

In other to tackle the stress factor, you should be able to identify and have a clear understanding of them; because only then will you be able to resolve the stress issue which will help regulate the hormones to its normal state.

3. Hormonal therapy

Menstrual cycle can be regulated by hormones such as estrogen which are instrumental in stemming excessive bleeding.

4. Lifestyle changes

One must adopt a healthy lifestyle and do away with poor habits such as smoking, excessive drinking, and usage of drugs. Eating healthy food and moderate exercise are also beneficial.

5. Surgery

Abnormal periods are sometimes caused by a structural defect in the uterus or because of blockage of fallopian tubes. They can be cured through specific surgeries.

Uterine Fibroids are one of the causes of abnormal menstrual cycles, while there are nutritional and food therapies that prescribe solutions to fibroids, surgery offers a quick fix especially if grave consequences are implied.

Possible causes of irregular periods

1. Extreme exercise or dieting

A deviation from the normal pattern has the possible effect of altering the timing or completely stopping menstruation; it has been observed in cases of endurance athletes.

In addition, it is possible that lifestyle could also lead to this condition: Excessive eating, alcohol drinking, uncontrolled weight gain and smoking can result in irregular menstruation.

Although it might sound strange to many, the fact still remains that extreme exercise can throw off the timing of menstrual bleeding and sometimes stop it

2. Stress

Just like extreme exercise, unchecked and thus overwhelming stress could leave your hormones, which are the key regulators of menstrual cycles, in a state of imbalance.

Stress should check at all time because when the body system becomes overwhelmed with it, the hormones are easily disturbed. And when this happens, irregularities are expected to follow.

4. Birth control pills

Upon observation, it is easier for a woman to the effect of birth control pills.

Birth control pills can actually make your periods lighter, or cause you to miss periods or have less or more frequent periods or even no periods at all.

3. Polycystic ovary syndrome

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a medical condition that causes tiny cysts to form on ovaries which interfere with regular ovulation.

Women experiencing (PCOS) have almost always recorded to deal with such anomaly in their menstrual cycles.

5. Infections

Any infection ranging from std's, STI's, yeast infection, as well as illnesses such as thyroid disorders can cause irregular periods if blood levels of the thyroid hormone go too low or too high.