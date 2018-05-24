Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

What you probably didn't know about dyslexia

Various studies have also shown that individuals with dyslexia seem to be gifted with certain abilities that count in place for their deficiencies. 

Dyslexia is likely to be present at birth and to be life-long in its effects.

Studies have shown that people with dyslexia often have challenges when it comes to reading.  And this is because the condition alters the way the brain processes graphic symbols.

Their inability to read normally does in no way stems from any lack of intelligence. It is the brain processing written material differently. This makes it hard to recognize, spell, and decode words.

Nevertheless, the effects of dyslexia vary from person to person. The only shared trait among people with dyslexia is that they read at levels lower than typical for people of their age.

Apart from the difficulty to recognize words, some studies claim that people suffering from this condition may also have difficulties with writing, spelling, sequencing, rapid naming, working memory, expressing thoughts, differentiating left from right, orientation, short-term memory, time management, and organization.

On the other hand, various studies have also shown that individuals with dyslexia seem to be gifted with certain abilities that count in place for their deficiencies. 

The following are some of the strengths that people with this condition may display: Inquiring mind, problem-solving, comprehending new ideas, generating ideas, analytic thinking, creative thinking, 3-D construction, seeing the big picture, insightful thinking.

All you need to know about 'reading disorder'

Types of dyslexia

Dyslexia can be broken down into different subtypes, but there is no official list of dyslexia types because they can be classified in different ways. However, the following categories are sometimes used:

1 .Phonological dyslexia

The person has difficulty breaking down words into smaller units, making it hard to match sounds with their written form. This is also known as dysphonetic dyslexia or auditory dyslexia.

2. Surface dyslexia

The person cannot recognize a word by sight, making words hard to remember and learn. This is sometimes called dyseidectic dyslexia or visual dyslexia.

3. Rapid naming deficit

The person cannot quickly name a letter or number when they see it.

4. Double deficit dyslexia

The person finds it hard to isolate sounds also to name letters and numbers.

5. Visual dyslexia

The person has an unusual visual experience when looking at words, although this can overlap with surface dyslexia.

Sometimes people refer to "directional dyslexia," meaning it is difficult to tell left from right. This is a common feature of dyslexia, but it is not a type.

It is, however, important to note that if a person has difficulty with math learning, the correct term for this is dyscalculia. It is not dyslexia.

