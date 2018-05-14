What went down with BLK OPAL at Lagos Bridal Fashion Week

Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

What went down with BLK OPL at Lagos Bridal Fashion Week

BLK OPL held it down behind the scenes at the LBFW 2018 getting all the models glammed up in the latest bridal beauty looks.

BLK OPL proved true to its slogan “for shades of beauty” at the Lagos Bridal Fashion week 2018, which was held at the Balmoral Event Center, Federal Palace Hotel, from the 4 – 6 of May 2018. Here's everything from beauty insider as we bring you what went down with BLK OPL at Lagos Bridal Fashion Week.

With a full face bridal glam from BLK OPL, the models graced the runway clad in gorgeous wedding attires the from various designers exhibiting at the event.

The BLK OPL Nigeria team was tasked with creating nude but extremely glamorous looks for the 51 models comprising of both male and female through-out the duration of the event. The looks were polished, yet they had a classic old time feel to them: a modern take on glamour.

Tolani Aremu, one of BLK OPL Nigeria brand ambassadors, had this to say: ‘The team focused on creating traditional looks which were very fresh with powdered, soft, light contouring and bronzing along the cheek bones. All the BLK OPL product range is amazing and we made great use of the BLK OPL Even True Foundation and the BLK OPL Total Coverage Concealer for the skin work. Our top pics were the BLK OPL Color Splurge Brow Shaper to define the brows and the BLK OPL Crème Luxe Lipstick to give the ladies that alluring look'.

The BLK OPL Pore Perfecting Primer was there to save the day, keeping the makeup in place through-out the day and The Ultra matte foundation powder was instrumental in creating the runway looks. It is a versatile formulation which allows for full coverage with a matte finish and is suitable for all skin types.

This was a glamorous three days event, and BLK OPL owned the glam and changed the game.

