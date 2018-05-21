Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

The best hair and makeup looks from the BBMA's 2018

Our favourite musicians and celebrities came dressed to kill last night and here are some of the best beauty looks.

  • Published:
(Megastyle)
Last night's awards was one of the most important nights of the year for music, stars made sure to come in their very best at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. At the red carpet, we saw an array of beauty looks and we present the best hair and makeup looks from the BBMA's 2018.

There's been a lot of excitement surrounding this year's Billboard Music Awards, everything from Kelly Clarkson being a first-time host to performances by legends like Janet Jackson but unless you're on their glam squad, there's no way to what to expect from the famous attendees.

As the music industry celebrates the songs, albums, and artists that became huge hits over the last year, we're rounding up the red carpet beauty looks.

Check them out below!

1. Dua Lipa's sleek side-part

(eonline)

Dua Lipa let her outfit do all the talking and kept her glam to a minimum but we love this sleek side-part bob. It's quick, easy and shows off her face beautifully.

2. Ciara's super-voluminous hair

(eonline)

Ciara's super-voluminous disco hair stood  out on the red carpet. Her hair, which looked reminiscent of Diana Ross balanced her sleek dress perfectly.

3. Jenna Dewan's blunt bob

(Allure)

 

Newly single Jenna Dewan hit the red carpet ready to steal the limelight in this blunt bob. The severe cut which admittedly, would not suit everybody, frames her petite face beautifully.

4. Normani's High Ponytail

(Allure)

 

Normani hit the red carpet as a a solo act and made sure she stood out. Aside from her racy dress, we loved Normani's super high ponytail with soft tumbling curls. Her simple makeup brought out her natural beauty too.

5. Jennifer's choppy bob

Jennifer Lopez's choppy bob

(Allure)
 

We love Jennifer's edgy new bob. Moving away from her usually sleek aesthetic, Jennifer chooses something infinitely more edgy which knocks a few years off her, not that she needs it.

