Symptoms and natural remedies for stress ulcer

news

According to Wikipedia, stress ulcer is defined as a single or multiple mucosal defects which can become complicated by upper gastrointestinal bleeding physiologic stress.

Be that as it may, it is important to note that an ulcer occurs when tissue in an area of the mouth, stomach, esophagus, or other parts of the digestive system becomes damaged.

And as a result, the area gets irritated and inflamed and creates a hole or sore. Ulcers are at risk of bleeding, so those occurring in the stomach and intestinal tract need to be monitored.

However, some studies suggest that stress ulcer is triggered by physical stress. And this physical stress can come in some of the following forms:

Serious long-term illness

Surgical procedure

Trauma that occurs in the brain or body

Serious burns

Injury to the central nervous system

Symptoms

1. Heartburn

Heartburns are pointers for stomach ulcers. A burning sensation in the chest can happen due to an intake of spicy foods but if it persists and over the counter, drugs don't provide relief, see a doctor.

2. Hiccups and burps

When hiccups and burps are persistent after eating or taking water or just 'naturally' (which isn't) then it's time to see a doctor for proper examination.

3. Stomach pain

Persistent stomach pain/sharp or dagger-like pain in the stomach may form early pointers to stomach ulcers and this should be taken care off as soon as possible.

4. Bloating

Bloating or feeling heavy even when not necessarily filled up with food is another sign that could indicate stomach ulcer.

5. Indigestion

Indigestion is another common sign that indicates stomach ulcer. If after eating anything and there's a persistent feeling of discomfort or feeling of indigestion, see a doctor.

Natural remedies for stress ulcer

1. Aloe vera

When it comes to matters of home remedies, Aloe vera is great.

Widely used in the cosmetic, pharmaceutical and food industries known for, aloe vera is known for its antibacterial and skin-healing properties.

In addition, several studies have shown that aloe vera may also be an effective remedy against stomach ulcers.

As a matter of fact, one of the studies showed that aloe vera consumption significantly reduced the amount of stomach acid produced in rats suffering from ulcers.

2. Honey

It is quite funny that honey is being appreciated for its sweetness instead of the numerous health benefits that come with consuming it.

Studies have not only shown that honey can contain up to 200 elements, including polyphenols and other antioxidants, they also confirm that honey is a powerful antibacterial that inhibits H. pylori growth.

As long as you have normal blood sugar levels, you can enjoy honey as you would any sweetener, with the bonus of perhaps soothing your ulcers. It is important to note that H. pylori growth is one of the primary causes of an ulcer.

3. Garlic

According to herbal practitioners, garlic is the oldest known medicinal plant variety in existence. It has been used for the treatment of different illness from time in memorial.

However, like honey, studies have also shown that garlic extract inhibits H. pylori growth in the lab, animal, and human trials.

4. Flavonoid

Flavonoids which are compounds that occur naturally in many fruits and vegetables have been suggested by research to an effective additional home remedy for an ulcer. However, foods and drinks that are rich in flavonoids include soybeans, legumes, red grapes, kale, broccoli, apples, and berries.

5. Banana

Studies have shown that when it comes to ulcer treatment, both ripe and unripe banana can be very effective. And this is because, like honey and garlic, there are certain antibacterial compounds in bananas that inhibit the growth of ulcer-causing H. pylori.

However, to treat an ulcer with banana, eat at least three ripe bananas a day. You can also peel two or three bananas and cut them into thin slices.

Dry the sliced banana in the sun and grind into a fine powder. Mix together two tablespoons of this powder and one tablespoon of honey and take this mixture three times a day for about a week.