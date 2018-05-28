news

Scrolling though Instagram, we see our favourite beauty bloggers looking near flawless and yes, a lot of it is down to their great makeup skills but we cannot forget about editing. If you want to get the look, Ronke Raji shows us how to edit photos like a beauty blogger.

Take a scroll through your Instagram feed and chances are you will see a stream of perfectly edited photos from influencers from around the world.

A fancy DSLR camera does help with image quality and sharpness, but it's a slew of tricks and trusty photo apps that keep your favorite bloggers.

Having great makeup skills is one thing but knowing how to translate that look into a photo is another. It's important to know the subtle ways we can use editing apps to get the most out of our makeup.

Learn how to make your eyeshadow more vibrant, make your highlight pop more and make your lips look more glossy and luscious.