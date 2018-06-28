Rihanna declares a hot summer with her Moroccan Spice collection

It's officially a Rihanna summer and her new Moroccan-inspired Fenty Beauty drop ensures that it's going to be a HOT one.
According to the announcement on the Fenty Beauty Instagram, the Moroccan Spice Palette will drop on July 6 at fentybeauty.com, Sephora, Harvey Nichols, and Sephora in JC Penney. The introduction video shows the kind of deep, rich shades you'd expect from a Moroccan theme: purples, blues, bronzes, and dusty pinks, in a combination of matte, metallics, and shimmer.
Talking about the palette on the Fenty Beauty website, Rihanna said, "When I think of Moroccan spice markets, I think of rich, sultry flavors. This palette embodies that. I love that there’s a little dash of everything here. If you only need one palette in your life right now, this is it!"
The palette has 16 shades, two more than the limited-edition Galaxy palette she dropped as part of a holiday collection. What we know for sure is that it pairs well with Fenty's iconic Stunna Lip Paint as modelled by Rihanna herself.
In addition to the palette, when Rihanna attended Virgil Abloh's debut as Louis Vuitton's artistic director in a white utility-inspired wide-leg jumpsuit, she paired it with an optic white cat-eye. Fans went wild for her subtle white winged liner and speculated that the look signalled a new Fenty Beauty eyeliner launch, and they were right: Rihanna, along with the brand, took to Instagram to announce a "Flyliner" liquid eyeliner and an eye primer which will also be released on July 6.