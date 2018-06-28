news

2018 is officially the summer of Rihanna. Between her role in Ocean's 8 , her Savage x Fenty , and the Fenty Beauty drops, not a week goes by without dropping some money on Riri. Now, Rihanna declares a hot summer with her Moroccan Spice collection.

According to the announcement on the Fenty Beauty Instagram, the Moroccan Spice Palette will drop on July 6 at fentybeauty.com, Sephora, Harvey Nichols, and Sephora in JC Penney. The introduction video shows the kind of deep, rich shades you'd expect from a Moroccan theme: purples, blues, bronzes, and dusty pinks, in a combination of matte, metallics, and shimmer.

Talking about the palette on the Fenty Beauty website, Rihanna said, "When I think of Moroccan spice markets, I think of rich, sultry flavors. This palette embodies that. I love that there’s a little dash of everything here. If you only need one palette in your life right now, this is it!"

The palette has 16 shades, two more than the limited-edition Galaxy palette she dropped as part of a holiday collection. What we know for sure is that it pairs well with Fenty's iconic Stunna Lip Paint as modelled by Rihanna herself.