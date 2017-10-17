Dealing with dry skin? Here are some tips to help improve your skin.
It is usually caused by environmental factors such as winter or harmattan. It is also caused by harsh soaps, physical factors such as age and medical conditions.
Rather than using lotions, use oils. Try coconut oil, shea butter or olive oil. It locks the moisture into your skin.
Be sure to moisturise immediately after your shower.
It’s important you drink water. This helps flush out toxins from your body that might be causing dry skin.
Get rid of coffee, caffeine and alcohol.
Hot water strips the skin of it’s oily layer and this causes the skin to lose moisture. It’s recommended you use lukewarm water instead. Shower for five to 10 minutes.
Harsh soaps with high pH cause dryness. Use mild soaps.
If your dry skin is already flaking, use your hands rather than a sponge or washcloth when you take a shower.
The friction of rubbing your towel on your skin can do more harm rather than good. Pat your skin gently with a towel.