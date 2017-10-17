Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

How to treat dry skin conditions

Dry Skin 7 ways to treat this condition

Dealing with dry skin? Here are some tips to help improve your skin.

  • Published:
There are several ways to deal with dry skin. play

There are several ways to deal with dry skin.

(Healthline)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dry skin can be frustrating. This condition of skin dehydration happens when the skin doesn’t absorb enough moisture.

It is usually caused by environmental factors such as winter or harmattan. It is also caused by harsh soaps, physical factors such as age and medical conditions.

Dealing with dry skin? Here are seven tips to help your condition:

1. Oil

Coconut oil play

Coconut oil

(Pinterest)
 

Rather than using lotions, use oils. Try coconut oil, shea butter or olive oil. It locks the moisture into your skin.

Be sure to moisturise immediately after your shower.

2. Stay hydrated

Drinking at least 9 glasses of water daily benefits the body play

Drinking at least 9 glasses of water daily benefits the body

(Kokofeed)
 

It’s important you drink water. This helps flush out toxins from your body that might be causing dry skin.

3. Change your diet

Income from Ethiopia's top products, including coffee, has dropped in recent years because of low global commodities prices play

Income from Ethiopia's top products, including coffee, has dropped in recent years because of low global commodities prices

(AFP/File)
 

Get rid of coffee, caffeine and alcohol.

4. Stop taking hot showers

Cold showers vs hot showers play

Cold showers vs hot showers

(huffingtonpost)
 

Hot water strips the skin of it’s oily layer and this causes the skin to lose moisture. It’s recommended you use lukewarm water instead. Shower for five to 10 minutes.

5. Don’t use harsh soaps

The harshness of some soaps can strip the skin of its natural oils play

The harshness of some soaps can strip the skin of its natural oils

(Scary Mom)
 

Harsh soaps with high pH cause dryness.  Use mild soaps.

6. Don’t scrub

Sponges can also damage the skin. Be gentle when you use them. play

Sponges can also damage the skin. Be gentle when you use them.

(Dh Gate)
 

 If your dry skin is already flaking, use your hands rather than a sponge or washcloth when you take a shower.

7. Pat skin dry

The friction of rubbing your towel on your skin can do more harm rather than good. Pat your skin gently with a towel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Princess Irede Abumere

Princess Irede Abumere is an Editor at Pulse. A multimedia journalist, social media enthusiast and a storyteller, Princess is an adventurer and a paramour of African culture and entertainment. Twitter: @PrincessIre

Top 3

1 Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?bullet
2 Chest Acne Causes, treatment and prevention of body pimplesbullet
3 Genital Herpes Causes, symptoms and prevention of this ailmentbullet

Related Articles

Ice Bath Would you consider cryotherapy to lose weight?
Honey The health benefits of this organic product are unbelievable
Chest Acne Causes, treatment and prevention of body pimples
Yoga A quick start for beginners
Dove How foreign beauty brands keep pushing dark skin women to lighten their skin
Beauty Do you know about Micellar Water as the best makeup remover?

Beauty & Health

Rats
Rats Health implications of having this rodent within and around your house
Ice bath
Ice Bath Would you consider cryotherapy to lose weight?
Dettol Makes Handwashing Fun with “Letter for Life” Campaign.
Dettol Brand makes hand washing fun with “Letter for Life” campaign
Afia, Ebony and Princess
#NoBraDay 8 female celebrities who nearly broke the Internet with their boobs