Dry skin can be frustrating. This condition of skin dehydration happens when the skin doesn’t absorb enough moisture.

It is usually caused by environmental factors such as winter or harmattan. It is also caused by harsh soaps, physical factors such as age and medical conditions.

Dealing with dry skin? Here are seven tips to help your condition:

1. Oil

Rather than using lotions, use oils. Try coconut oil, shea butter or olive oil. It locks the moisture into your skin.

Be sure to moisturise immediately after your shower.

2. Stay hydrated

It’s important you drink water. This helps flush out toxins from your body that might be causing dry skin.

3. Change your diet

Get rid of coffee, caffeine and alcohol.

4. Stop taking hot showers

Hot water strips the skin of it’s oily layer and this causes the skin to lose moisture. It’s recommended you use lukewarm water instead. Shower for five to 10 minutes.

5. Don’t use harsh soaps

Harsh soaps with high pH cause dryness. Use mild soaps.

6. Don’t scrub

If your dry skin is already flaking, use your hands rather than a sponge or washcloth when you take a shower.

7. Pat skin dry

The friction of rubbing your towel on your skin can do more harm rather than good. Pat your skin gently with a towel.