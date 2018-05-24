Nigerian beauty vlogger shares her affordable beauty must-haves

news

Ladies know how expensive makeup can be however its a common misconception that good makeup has to be expensive. There are a lot of affordable brands out there doing just as good of a job and Nigerian beauty vlogger, Dimma Umeh , shares her affordable beauty must-haves.

In this video, Dimma Umeh does a whole face of makeup using affordable products specifically for black women and show you how easy it is to look like a million naira at practically no cost at all.

Check it out!

ALSO READ: The 'Yolo yolo' singer and Dimma Umeh speak about music, love and Yoruba demons

List of products used

Brows

ColourPop brow pencil - Bangin Brunette

Colour Pop No filter concealer - Deep Golden or Dark 46

Colour Pop Brow Boss gel

Eyes

Mary Kay eyeshadow primer

Morphe 35C Plaette

Maybelline colossal Kajal Beauty Kink Lashes - Miss Bawsy

NYX Jumbo Pencil NYX eye doll mascara

NYX the skinny mascara

Face

LA Girl Pro Prep high definition primer

Nyx Total Control Drop Foundation - Cappuccino

Colour Pop No Filter concealer - Deep Golden

H &M Warm Undertones - Foundation Palette Jcat

Beauty Luxe Pro Banana setting powder

Iman Pressed Powder - Earth Medium

Milani pressed powder - earth glow

Milani Spotlight Face & Eye Strobe Palette - 03 Golden Light

Cheeks

Glam's Makeup Blush - Gypsy 320

Milani Spotlight Face & Eye Strobe Palette - 03 Golden Light Lips

NYX Lip Pencil - Plum NYX soft matte lip cream - Monte Carlo