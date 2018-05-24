Nigerian beauty vlogger shares her affordable beauty must-haves

Makeup doesn't have to cost a bomb. Here's how you can look just as good using these affordable products!
In this video, Dimma Umeh does a whole face of makeup using affordable products specifically for black women and show you how easy it is to look like a million naira at practically no cost at all.
Check it out!
Brows
ColourPop brow pencil - Bangin Brunette
Colour Pop No filter concealer - Deep Golden or Dark 46
Colour Pop Brow Boss gel
Eyes
Mary Kay eyeshadow primer
Morphe 35C Plaette
Maybelline colossal Kajal Beauty Kink Lashes - Miss Bawsy
NYX Jumbo Pencil NYX eye doll mascara
NYX the skinny mascara
Face
LA Girl Pro Prep high definition primer
Nyx Total Control Drop Foundation - Cappuccino
Colour Pop No Filter concealer - Deep Golden
H &M Warm Undertones - Foundation Palette Jcat
Beauty Luxe Pro Banana setting powder
Iman Pressed Powder - Earth Medium
Milani pressed powder - earth glow
Milani Spotlight Face & Eye Strobe Palette - 03 Golden Light
Cheeks
Glam's Makeup Blush - Gypsy 320
Milani Spotlight Face & Eye Strobe Palette - 03 Golden Light Lips
NYX Lip Pencil - Plum NYX soft matte lip cream - Monte Carlo