Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Influencer's blue hair is a big mood

Lola OJ Beauty influencer's blue hair is a big mood

If you're looking for your next hair colour inspiration, Lola OJ shows you how to flawlessly rock ice blue locks.

  • Published:
Lola OJ's ice blue hair is a big mood play

Lola OJ's ice blue hair is a big mood

(Instagram/ Lolaoj)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lola OJ is a staple on the Lagos social scene and she's the queen of transformation. From purple to grey to blonde to blue, she's a chameleon when it comes to switching up her look. Now, the beauty influencer and creative entrepreneur's cool blue hair is a big mood.

Thanks to the magic of wigs and weaves, women are able to constantly switch up their look. This means we can play with colour without damaging our real hair; what a dream! Thanks to pop culture icons like Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim and Cardi B, coloured weaves have become huge with women trying every colour under the sun from mint green to multicoloured.

ALSO READ: Take a look at the harsh truth behind hair extensions

Our very own unicorn Lola OJ, loves to play with colour. In the past she's sported bright purple locks, a cool grey bob and long luscious blonde locks but her latest look, poker straight ice blue hair is a big mood.

Do you dare play with colour?

Gather some inspiration from Lola OJ you will find yourself reaching for the hair dye in no time!

#emo#77iP##

A post shared by Lola OJ (@lolaoj) on

We will figure it out...

A post shared by Lola OJ (@lolaoj) on

Feeling this make up look?

A post shared by Lola OJ (@lolaoj) on

@nuraniyastudios

A post shared by Lola OJ (@lolaoj) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 Health Tips 5 birth control mistakes you have to avoidbullet
2 Wellness 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of belly fatbullet
3 Bitter Leaf The health benefits of this plant are miraculousbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Style Tip Of The Day Lola OJ shows 4 ways to style a bomber jacket
Lookbook Wana Sambo taps Lola OJ for 'Bloggers Edit'
Lookbook Lola OJ is an edgy muse for Xoxo | Lagos' debut campaign
Lola OJ Beauty vlogger shares her simple make-up tutorial
Lola OJ Beauty enthusiast releases skincare line; 'Coco'
Youtube Beauty enthusiast Lola OJ talks us through the truth about Microblading
Lola OJ Get a peek into her flawless skincare routine

Beauty & Health

The truth about hair extensions
Beauty Insider Take a look at the harsh truth behind hair extensions
5 unbelievable foods that are bad for your skin
Wellness 5 unbelievable foods that are bad for your skin
The health benefit of brushing your tongue
Wellness The health benefit of brushing your tongue is priceless
Get up, close and personal with Alissa Ashley and this MACRO Makeup tutorial
Alissa Ashley Get up, close and very personal with this beauty influencer