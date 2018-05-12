Kim Kardashian’s trainer just revealed how many butt workouts she does per week

news

Kim Kardashian may be #blessed with a lot of things: fame, fortune, adorable kids, and a fit behind that's literally become a cultural icon.

But don’t be mistaken-although her Instagram may not be filled with as many gym pics as Khloe-she works hard to stay strong and toned for the spotlight.

"Even though her schedule is crazy, she's super-responsible and always shows up for her workouts," Kim's trainer Melissa Alcantara told WomensHealthMag.com in an interview. "She’s the best client and athlete you can have."

And that dedication goes for maintaining her famous butt, too. In fact, it's Kim's favorite part of her body to tone. "Kim loves to work the back of her legs-the hamstrings and the booty!" says Alcantara.

But that doesn't mean you should start cranking out leg and glute workouts all day every day to achieve Kim status. In fact, she only works this part of her body twice a week.

"When it comes to booty and legs, we usually work out for an hour and a half to an hour and 45 minutes," says Alcantara, which is a bit longer than the hour to an hour and a half workouts they usually do for other muscle groups like back and biceps, or abs. That's because "the legs are a large muscle group and need extra time to recover and rest in between sets," Alcantara explains. "Otherwise you won’t be able to get as many reps in in the next round."

And she can't stress enough how important it is to take multiple days of rest in between your leg and butt days. "You don’t want to go too hard or overwork that muscle, otherwise it doesn’t have time to recover and grow," she says. "You want to work out efficiently and be smart about it."

Of course, that can be easier said than done. Even Alcantara admits it can be a struggle to refrain: "Sometimes I think ‘I want to do legs again, I want to work on my ass’-but I have to remember to chill and give it time to recover," she says.

So take a note from Kim K's book, and remember: "You have to rest or this isn’t going to work!"