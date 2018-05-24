Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Jackie Aina shows us how to fake Microbladed brows

Microblading is the answer to our eyebrow prayers but if you cannot afford it, Jackie shows us how to fake it till we make it,

  Published:
(Youtube/ @jackieaina)
Microblading is the new beauty craze which involves filling out your eyebrows with semi-permanent tattoo strokes but it comes with a pretty hefty price tag. If you're not ready to pay the price or commit to such a procedure, Jackie Aina shows us how to fake Microbladed brows.

Manual microblading is a form of semi-permanent tattoo that involves using tiny needles (instead of a tattoo gun) that make up a small blade to help deposit pigment under your skin.

The microblading process lasts up to two hours with a trained beautician who starts by measuring the eye area to be sure the dimensions come out natural and as close to perfectly framing the face as possible.

A touch up is done after four weeks to make sure the desired effects are gotten and then in between touch ups are done to make sure they stay fresh.

 

For more beauty hacks, check out Pulse Beauty!

