Microblading is the new beauty craze which involves filling out your eyebrows with semi-permanent tattoo strokes but it comes with a pretty hefty price tag . If you're not ready to pay the price or commit to such a procedure, Jackie Aina shows us how to fake Microbladed brows.

Manual microblading is a form of semi-permanent tattoo that involves using tiny needles (instead of a tattoo gun) that make up a small blade to help deposit pigment under your skin.

The microblading process lasts up to two hours with a trained beautician who starts by measuring the eye area to be sure the dimensions come out natural and as close to perfectly framing the face as possible.

A touch up is done after four weeks to make sure the desired effects are gotten and then in between touch ups are done to make sure they stay fresh.

