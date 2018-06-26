Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Jackie Aina shares the secrets to her no-makeup, makeup look

Beauty Insider Jackie Aina shares the secrets to her no-makeup, makeup look

Want to achieve flawless, radiant looking skin-like makeup? Look no further than Jackie Aina's tutorial to finesse the look.

  • Published:
Jackie Aina shares the secrets to her no-makeup, makeup look play

Jackie Aina shares the secrets to her no-makeup, makeup look

(Instagram/ JackieAina)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When we talk about beauty influencers, Jackie Aina's name must make the list. The top Youtuber is the go-to girl for all things beauty with a heavy sprinkling of #blackgirlmagic. In her latest video, she shares the secrets to her no-makeup, makeup look.

The no-makeup makeup look is the ultimate beauty scam. Not only does it give the appearance of naturally flawless and radiant skin but in reality, it actually takes more products to achieve the look than high-octance glamour.

This look is for those girls with significant makeup prowess because not only does it involve having a light hand but one must be able to blend, blend, blend in order to achieve the finished look.

According to Jackie:

My signature no makeup makeup look has just gotten a makeover. Join me as I walk you through the perfect technique to fake a makeup look, using some newer products. No one will even be able to tell you're wearing makeup *WINK WINK*

Take a look as Jackie spills her makeup secrets and get the natural look today!

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 Beauty Tips 3 simple ways to lighten your underarmbullet
2 Bitter Leaf The health benefits of this plant are miraculousbullet
3 Wellness 5 unbelievable fruits that will help you get rid of belly fatbullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips Dimma Umeh shows us how to style braid wigs for a flawless look
Beauty Insider Shayla Mitchell shares the secrets to her flawless skin
Fenty Beauty This Jackie Aina review the new 'Beach Please' collection is hilarious
Natural Hair Tips How to get the perfect afro puff with Chizi Duru
Beauty Hacks Jackie Aina shows us how to fake Microbladed brows
Temi Otedola Check out JTO's radiant everyday makeup routine
Alissa Ashley Get up, close and very personal with this beauty influencer
Beauty Tutorial How to get the perfect sultry smokey eye with a hint of sparkle

Beauty & Health

5 surprising beauty benefits of salt water
Beauty Tips 5 surprising beauty benefits of salt water
6 signs you might have high blood pressure
Hypertension Reduce salt intake – Doctor tells Nigerians
Here are the benefits and the possible effects of using beard oil
Wellness Here are the benefits and the possible effects of using beard oil
How to naturally increase low sperm count
Wellness How to naturally increase low sperm count