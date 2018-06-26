Jackie Aina shares the secrets to her no-makeup, makeup look

news

When we talk about beauty influencers, Jackie Aina 's name must make the list. The top Youtuber is the go-to girl for all things beauty with a heavy sprinkling of #blackgirlmagic. In her latest video, she shares the secrets to her no-makeup, makeup look.

The no-makeup makeup look is the ultimate beauty scam. Not only does it give the appearance of naturally flawless and radiant skin but in reality, it actually takes more products to achieve the look than high-octance glamour.

This look is for those girls with significant makeup prowess because not only does it involve having a light hand but one must be able to blend, blend, blend in order to achieve the finished look.

According to Jackie:

My signature no makeup makeup look has just gotten a makeover. Join me as I walk you through the perfect technique to fake a makeup look, using some newer products. No one will even be able to tell you're wearing makeup *WINK WINK*

Take a look as Jackie spills her makeup secrets and get the natural look today!