Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Jackie Aina gives us the tea on the Moroccan spice palette

Fenty Beauty Jackie Aina gives us the tea on the Moroccan spice palette

As Rihanna's new palette prepares to drop tomorrow, Jackie Aina gives us another stellar review and of course, it's hilarious.

  • Published:
Jackie Aina reviews the Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice collection play

Jackie Aina reviews the Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice collection

(Youtube/ jackieaina)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Our favourite beauty influencer is back with another crucial beauty review. As it prepares to drop worldwide tomorrow, Jackie Aina gives us the tea on the Moroccan spice palette and we see if this latest Fenty Beauty product is worth the hype.

According to the announcement on the Fenty Beauty Instagram, the Moroccan Spice Palette will drop on July 6 at fentybeauty.com, Sephora, Harvey Nichols, and Sephora in JC Penney. The introduction video shows the kind of deep, rich shades you'd expect from a Moroccan theme: purples, blues, bronzes, and dusty pinks, in a combination of matte, metallics, and shimmer.

For the Moroccan Spice Collection, Rihanna looked to one of her favourite countries for inspiration. The brand revealed that its creator has actually been wearing the product range for months now, on red carpets and behind the scenes, and she was also heavily involved in creating it. "She actually handpicked all these eyeshadows, which makes it super unique,” Fenty Beauty global makeup artist Hector Espinal tells us.

Talking about the palette on the Fenty Beauty website, Rihanna said, "When I think of Moroccan spice markets, I think of rich, sultry flavors. This palette embodies that. I love that there’s a little dash of everything here. If you only need one palette in your life right now, this is it!"

Check out Jackie's review below!

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 Bitter Leaf The health benefits of this plant are miraculousbullet
2 Beauty Tips 3 simple ways to lighten your underarmbullet
3 Garden Egg The health benefits of this plant are incrediblebullet

Related Articles

Jackie Aina Beauty influencer shows you how to shade match her new range
Nyma Tang 'Darkest Youtuber' reviews Jackie Aina's new Too Faced range
Beauty Hacks Jackie Aina shows us how to fake Microbladed brows
Fenty Beauty This Jackie Aina review the new 'Beach Please' collection is hilarious
Beauty Tip Of The Day Jackie Aina's 'beat' is perfect for Christmas in 11 easy steps
Beauty Tip Of The Day See Jackie Aina's trends to ditch in 2017, you'd totally agree!
Jackie Aina Youtuber challenges racism in the beauty industry with black and white tutorial
Jackie Aina Youtuber's Too Faced 'Born This Way' foundation shades have arrived
Beauty Insider Jackie Aina shares the secrets to her no-makeup, makeup look

Beauty & Health

Jackie Aina shows you how to get your perfect shade with her new foundation range
Jackie Aina Beauty influencer shows you how to shade match her new range
Nyma Tang reviews Jackie Aaina's Too Faced range
Nyma Tang 'Darkest Youtuber' reviews Jackie Aina's new Too Faced range
Health Tips 5 simple ways to relieve stress
How to stop sweating
Beauty Tips 4 easy ways to avoid excessive sweating