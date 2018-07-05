news

Our favourite beauty influencer is back with another crucial beauty review. As it prepares to drop worldwide tomorrow, Jackie Aina gives us the tea on the Moroccan spice palette and we see if this latest Fenty Beauty product is worth the hype.

According to the announcement on the Fenty Beauty Instagram, the Moroccan Spice Palette will drop on July 6 at fentybeauty.com, Sephora, Harvey Nichols, and Sephora in JC Penney. The introduction video shows the kind of deep, rich shades you'd expect from a Moroccan theme: purples, blues, bronzes, and dusty pinks, in a combination of matte, metallics, and shimmer.

For the Moroccan Spice Collection, Rihanna looked to one of her favourite countries for inspiration . The brand revealed that its creator has actually been wearing the product range for months now, on red carpets and behind the scenes, and she was also heavily involved in creating it. "She actually handpicked all these eyeshadows, which makes it super unique,” Fenty Beauty global makeup artist Hector Espinal tells us.

Talking about the palette on the Fenty Beauty website, Rihanna said, "When I think of Moroccan spice markets, I think of rich, sultry flavors. This palette embodies that. I love that there’s a little dash of everything here. If you only need one palette in your life right now, this is it!"