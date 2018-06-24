Hypertension: Reduce salt intake – doctor tells Nigerians

news

A medical doctor, Dr Abdul-Afeez Adeniji, has advised Nigerians to reduce salt and alcohol intake, and avoid smoking to reduce the risk of hypertension.

Adeniji, who works with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He spoke to NAN during a hypertension screening organised by the Sabitu Adeniji Foundation.

NAN reports that the screening, which took place on Sunday at Sidiqat Ahmed Megida Mosque, was the second free hypertension screening organised by the foundation.

No fewer 65 persons were screened at the event.

More than 100 people were screened for the disease at the first edition, which took place on Lagos Island in April.

According to Adeniji, avoiding smoking and alcohol as well as reduction in salt intake would aid health.

He appealed to governments to improve access to healthcare and create more awareness about hypertension to reduce deaths associated with it.

“Somebody who has hypertension may not know until it strikes, and if it strikes, it can be deadly.

“ What hypertensive people do complain of is mild headache at the back of the head; sometimes, people have a problem with their vision.“

There is no border line between the early and last stages of hypertension,“ Adeniji said.

He advised people to be more health-conscious, noting that constant headaches was not the only symptom of malaria.

According to him, the headaches could be a symptom of hypertension.

Adeniji urged Nigerians to always check the blood pressure for early detection of hypertension.

He urged the Lagos State Government to establish more primary health centres to encourage residents to check their blood pressure.