Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

How to naturally treat hair loss caused by dandruff

Dandruff Causes, symptoms, and treatment of hair loss

Known to many sufferers, one of the most common and often the first symptom of dandruff is white flakes seen on dark clothes.

  • Published:
Dandruff play

Dandruff

(Style craze)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

What if I tell you that dandruff, which is the shedding of dead skin cells from the scalp, is affecting almost half the world's population, would you agree?

Well, the reason why this might seem otherwise is that for most people the condition is usually mild. While for others, it is worse.

And this is because, as skin cells die, it is normal for a small amount of flaking to be experienced; about 487,000 cells/cm2 are released normally after detergent treatment.

But as a result of certain triggers, some people, however, experience an unusually large amount of flaking up to 800,000 cells/cm2, which can also be accompanied by redness and irritation.

What are the causes of dandruff?

We're already aware that skin cells are continuously formed on the scalp, so the shedding of dead skin cells is a normal process.

However, with dandruff, skin cells are shed at a faster rate than normal. Oil from the scalp causes the skin cells to clump together and appear as white flakes.

Dandruff can be caused by a number of things, including dry skin; sensitivity to hair products; and skin conditions such as psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, or eczema.

The overgrowth of yeast, which can be caused by stress, hormones, too much oil on the scalp, or problems with the immune system can also result in dandruff.

What are the symptoms of dandruff?

Known to many sufferers, one of the most common and often the first symptom of dandruff is white flakes seen on dark clothes.

Dandruff play

Dandruff

(Medicine net)

 

Also included on the symptoms list are:

  1. Itchy scalp

  2. Scaly facial skin

  3. Recurrent ear "eczema"

  4. Facial rash over eyebrows, nose, and ears

  5. Oily scalp and facial skin with dry flakes

  6. Eyebrow rash

  7. Beard rash

  8. Chest rash with dry flakes and red spots.

Natural treatment for preventing hair loss caused by dandruff

1. Methi for dandruff removal

Ingredients

  • Methi (fenugreek) seeds - 2 tablespoon

  • Apple cider vinegar - 1 cup

  • Water - 1 cup

Method of application

  1. Let the methi (fenugreek) seeds soak overnight in water.

  2. Grind the seeds to form a paste the following morning.

  3. Add the apple cider vinegar to the paste

  4. Apply the paste on your scalp.

  5. Leave it for about 30 minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo.

  6. Repeat this, at least, once every week.

2. Aspirin

Ingredients

  • Aspirin – 2 tablets

  • Shampoo

Dandruff in eyebrow play

Dandruff in eyebrow

(Light skin cure)

Method of application

  1. Crush the tablets and add them inside the shampoo.

  2. Apply the tablet-shampoo on your scalp.

  3. Sud (foam) for about 5 minutes and let it sit.

  4. Rinse your hair thoroughly.

3. Baking soda

Ingredients

  • Baking soda – 2 tablespoon

  • Water

Method of application

  1. Wash your hair with hot water

  2. Add a few drops of water to the baking soda

  3. Massage the paste that’s formed into your scalp.

  4. Rinse thoroughly.

4. Natural soap nuts (Reetha) - effective dandruff control & fragrance

Ingredients

  • Soap nuts (reetha) – about 15

  • Amla juice - 1 tablespoon

  • Water – about 3 cups

Method of application

  1. Soak the soap nuts (reetha)  in water for one night

  2. Grind the soap nuts into powder and boil it in water the following morning

  3. Strain the powder by adding the amla juice (mix thoroughly).

  4. Massage this paste on your scalp and leave it for about 30 minutes.

  5. Rinse your scalp thoroughly.

Scalp with dandruff play

Scalp with dandruff

(Eucerin)

5. Lemon juice

Ingredient

  • Lemon juice – 4 lemons' worth

Method of application

  1. Massage the lemon juice on your scalp.

  2. Leave it to sit for about 15 minutes.

  3. Rinse your scalp thoroughly.

6. Aloe Vera Gel

Ingredient

  • Aloe vera gel – 5 tablespoon

Method of application

  1. Massage the aloe vera gel into your scalp.

  2. Leave it to sit for about 30 minutes.

  3. Rinse thoroughly with mild shampoo optional.

In conclusion, it is important to note that no matter how bad the condition of your hair maybe, if you could keep dandruff at bay with the above agents of dandruff treatment, you will have a head full of hair for years to come.

It is also okay for you to try "Head & Shoulders Smooth and Silky Shampoo," which helps remove dandruff and also leaves your hair in a very healthy condition.

ALSO READ: The health benefits of this fruit will surprise you

 

 

 

More

Genital Herpes Causes, symptoms and prevention of this ailment
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?bullet
2 Chest Acne Causes, treatment and prevention of body pimplesbullet
3 Rats Health implications of having this rodent within and around...bullet

Related Articles

Rats Health implications of having this rodent within and around your house
Mensuration Causes and how to deal with irregular period
Palm Wine The health benefits of this drink will amaze you
Pregnancy What every expectant mother should eat during this period
Moringa The health benefits of this plant are unbelievable
Honey The health benefits of this organic product are unbelievable
Pawpaw The health benefits of this fruit will blow your mind
Dates The health benefits of this fruit will surprise you
Chest Acne Causes, treatment and prevention of body pimples

Beauty & Health

There are several ways to deal with dry skin.
Dry Skin 7 ways to treat this condition
Ice bath
Ice Bath Would you consider cryotherapy to lose weight?
Dettol Makes Handwashing Fun with “Letter for Life” Campaign.
Dettol Brand makes hand washing fun with “Letter for Life” campaign
Herpes symptom
Genital Herpes Causes, symptoms and prevention of this ailment