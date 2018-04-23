How to get the perfect twist-out for 4c hair

4c hair can be hard to style but follow these simple steps for a bouncy, moisturised and long-lasting twist out that is guaranteed to get you noticed.
Twist-outs are fun and beautiful, but they don’t always come out the way we want them to however they can be problematic and twist-out problems include frizz and lack of curl definition.
With this guide, make sure you avoid the twist-out pitfalls and nail that style every single time.
Every good hairstyle begins with intention and patience. Section your hair into quarters or layers and clip into tiny buns, leaving out only the section you are working on. Sectioning helps keep excess hair out of the way while twisting.
Damp hair is easiest to work with, so grab a spray bottle and hydrate your curls with water.
Twist-outs thrive on moisture and a good hold. Moisturise your section of hair with leave in conditioner, follow-up with your favourite oil, and seal it all up with your favourite hair curl holding creme.
To ensure smooth and shiny curls, you have to detangle your hair. Using a wide tooth comb or your fingers, take down those knots in the active section of hair.
Now that your hair is moisturised and knot free, decide how big or small you want your twists to be and grab a mini section of hair to twist. Dab some curl holding creme or gel to the mini section and brush through with your detangling brush for perfect curl definition. When working the perimeters of your head, be sure to include your edges into your twists. There is more than just one way to achieve a beautiful twist-out.
Check out some style options below:
If a twist is too damp, whether with product or water, the curl will not set. Enjoy your twisted ‘do and give your hair time to air dry. At night time, wrap your hair with a silk or satin scarf to help keep your strands smooth and moisturized.
This final step can make or break your perfect twist-out if not done correctly. Oil your fingertips with your favourite oil and begin unravelling your twists.