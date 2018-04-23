How to get the perfect twist-out for 4c hair

news

Natural hair styles are a- plenty but there is one tried and true hairdo that will always be top choice, the perfect twist-out. Hair twists are not only a great protective style and they look fantastic by adding bounce and volume to your fro. Here's how to get the perfect twist-out with 4c hair.

Twist-outs are fun and beautiful , but they don’t always come out the way we want them to however they can be problematic and twist-out problems include frizz and lack of curl definition.

With this guide, make sure you avoid the twist-out pitfalls and nail that style every single time .

1. Section your hair

Every good hairstyle begins with intention and patience. Section your hair into quarters or layers and clip into tiny buns, leaving out only the section you are working on. Sectioning helps keep excess hair out of the way while twisting.

2. Hydrate

Damp hair is easiest to work with, so grab a spray bottle and hydrate your curls with water.

3. Moisturise

Twist-outs thrive on moisture and a good hold. Moisturise your section of hair with leave in conditioner, follow-up with your favourite oil, and seal it all up with your favourite hair curl holding creme.

4. Detangle

To ensure smooth and shiny curls, you have to detangle your hair. Using a wide tooth comb or your fingers, take down those knots in the active section of hair.

5. Twist

Now that your hair is moisturised and knot free, decide how big or small you want your twists to be and grab a mini section of hair to twist. Dab some curl holding creme or gel to the mini section and brush through with your detangling brush for perfect curl definition. When working the perimeters of your head, be sure to include your edges into your twists. There is more than just one way to achieve a beautiful twist-out.

Check out some style options below:

Single-strand twists : The more time-consuming option, this look requires a lot of gel and works best when done as small twists. Starting from the root, simply twist your hair in either an inward or outward direction until you form a coil.

: The more time-consuming option, this look requires a lot of gel and works best when done as small twists. Starting from the root, simply twist your hair in either an inward or outward direction until you form a coil. Two-strand twists: This is the most common twist used for twist-outs. Grab a mini section of hair to twist and separate it into two strands to work with. Stretch the hair out and begin to twist the hair over and under until you’ve reach the ends. Using a dab of gel, twirl the ends into a curl with your finger.

This is the most common twist used for twist-outs. Grab a mini section of hair to twist and separate it into two strands to work with. Stretch the hair out and begin to twist the hair over and under until you’ve reach the ends. Using a dab of gel, twirl the ends into a curl with your finger. Flat twists: If you want serious curl definition from the root up, go for a flat twist. A flat twist is pretty much a two-strand cornrow. Section a row of hair, separate the top of the row into two strands and begin twisting over and under, collecting more hair into the two strands while maintaining the twist flat on the scalp.

6. Dry and Maintain

If a twist is too damp, whether with product or water, the curl will not set. Enjoy your twisted ‘do and give your hair time to air dry. At night time, wrap your hair with a silk or satin scarf to help keep your strands smooth and moisturized.

7. Untwist properly

This final step can make or break your perfect twist-out if not done correctly. Oil your fingertips with your favourite oil and begin unravelling your twists.