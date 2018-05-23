news

Instead of just doing the same boring old dark gray smokey eye again next time you get dressed up, you should definitely consider something a little more disco. Follow Youtuber, Shayla's advice and add a little bit of glitter to the mix. How to get the perfect sultry smokey eye with a hint of sparkle.

Mitchell is one of the most powerful beauty influencers in social media , thanks to her regular makeup tutorials and flawless selfies.

Shayla Mitchell is probably best known as Makeupshayla, which is her handle on Instagram where she has 2.5 million followers and the name of her Youtube channel which has nearly half a million followers.

She started her career working at MAC while in college, and, while trying to make a name for herself for freelance work right around the time Instagram started, turned herself into a viral phenomenon. She then landed the deal of a lifetime as the face of Maybelline's 'Big shot' mascara.

Despite the success offline, Shayla is still very much a regular poster and we cannot get enough of her easy to follow and creative tutorials.

Here's her easy-to-follow tutorial on how to nail that glittery smokey eye.

Perfect look for a hot date night!