Whenever people talk about getting fit or exercising, the first thing that probably pops into your head is “go to the gym”.

You actually don’t need to go to a fitness centre before you start working out, you can actually do this anywhere. With our busy lifestyles and in some cases expensive gym membership, it’s much easier to just work out on your own terms at home. No, you don’t need machines to help you burn those calories or even build muscle.

Here’s how you can get fit without joining the gym:

Get tips from YouTube

YouTube is a tutor for almost everything. There are quite a few workout tutorials on the video sharing site. You don't really need gym equipment - you can do pushups, squats and triceps dips without gym equipment.

Buy some equipment

You can buy simple equipments like light weight dumbbells, a skipping rope, fit band and an exercise mat. These equipment can be used easily at home.

Use apps

Thank goodness for technology. There are several apps like the Nike+ Training Club and Map My Fitness you can download to your mobile to use to get fit.

Go running

Need to get out of the house then you can go running. If you feel you need the company of others than you can join a running club.

Try some yoga

This is really easy to get into, find a YouTube video or download an app, pull out a mat and begin.

Ride a bike

You can burn some calories from riding a bike. Cycling outdoors is a great alternative to going spinning at the gym.

Take the stairs 10 floors?

Ditch the lift and take that flight. Taking the stairs is a great way to work on your muscle strength and get toned calves and quadriceps.

Exercise does wonders for the body. Now you have this list, what's stopping you?