Here are seven alternative to becoming a gym rat

Team Fit Fam How to get fit without joining the gym

Can't afford the gym membership or you just can't afford to go? Here are some alternative ways for you to still get that exercise done.

  • Published:
A body builder in the gym play

(Skeeze)
Whenever people talk about getting fit or exercising, the first thing that probably pops into your head is “go to the gym”.

You actually don’t need to go to a fitness centre before you start working out, you can actually do this anywhere. With our busy lifestyles and in some cases expensive gym membership, it’s much easier to just work out on your own terms at home. No, you don’t need machines to help you burn those calories or even build muscle.

Here’s how you can get fit without joining the gym:

Get tips from YouTube

YouTube is a tutor for almost everything. There are quite a few workout tutorials on the video sharing site. You don't really need gym equipment - you can do pushups, squats and triceps dips without gym equipment.

Buy some equipment

Get simple workout equipment you can use at home play

(Steve PB)
 

You can buy simple equipments like light weight dumbbells, a skipping rope, fit band and an exercise mat. These equipment can be used easily at home.

Use apps

Find the perfect workout plan or even a personal trainer through a mobile app play

(Digital Trends)
 

Thank goodness for technology. There are several apps like the Nike+ Training Club and Map My Fitness you can download to your mobile to use to get fit.

Go running

play
 

Need to get out of the house then you can go running. If you feel you need the company of others than you can join a running club.

ALSO READ: 7 reasons why jogging should be a lifestyle for you

Try some yoga

Arthur Lowy, M.D., a gastroenterologist in Woodbury, New York, stretches for five to 10 minutes a few mornings per week. “I do a variety of exercises and stretches, like yoga for my back,” he says. play

(Photograph by Shutterstock)
 

This is really easy to get into, find a YouTube video or download an app, pull out a mat and begin.

ALSO READ: A quick start to Yoga for beginners

Ride a bike

Cycling helps relieve stress play

(Pexels)
 

You can burn some calories from riding a bike. Cycling outdoors is a great alternative to going spinning at the gym.

Take the stairs 10 floors?

Get toned by running on the stairs play

(Livestrong)
 

Ditch the lift and take that flight. Taking the stairs is a great way to work on your muscle strength and get toned calves and quadriceps.

Exercise does wonders for the body. Now you have this list, what's stopping you?

