Meghan Markle is now the Duchess of Sussex and we still are not over the best Royal Wedding in decades . One talking point was Meghan's barley there make-up. Unlike Nigerian brides who tend to opt for a full face, Meghan was stripped back. It may not be to everyone's taste but if you fancy giving it a go, here's how to achieve Meghan Markle's no-makeup makeup look.

Granted, the Duchess probably has access to the best dermatologists and makeup artists that money can buy hence her flawless looking skin, but you too can get her look.

The irony of the no-makeup makeup look is that more often than not, it requires significantly more products than a standard face. Nothing is ever as easy as it seems.

According to website, The Cut, this is most likely what Meghan used on her big day using Dior products seeing as her makeup artist, Daniel Martin, is a brand ambassador:

As Prince Harry and the world gazed on, Markle wore natural tones that prettily defined her features and didn’t hide her freckles. Her makeup didn’t look spackled on, but she did a rich brown eye, a “my lips but better” lip color, and lots of lashes. As with pretty much everything relating to the royal family, the details of what specific products she used are a secret. But, since we know Martin is a Dior brand ambassador, he probably used a good mix of the brand’s products.

To get her look, Dior recommends using its Diorshow On Stage felt tip eyeliner in Matte Black to define eyes just enough to look awake and perky, like Markle. Plus, the eyeliner is waterproof so if you get the waterworks like Prince Harry did during the ceremony, there’s no need to worry. The brand also suggests using a soon-to-be-released nude eye-shadow palette called Backstage Eye Palette in Warm Neutrals 001 and finished the eye with the curling Diorshow Iconic mascara, which lifts and curls lashes for a falsie-like effect.

For her no-makeup-makeup skin and light contour, Martin most likely used two unreleased products, the Backstage Face and Body Foundation and the Backstage Contour Palette, to even out her skin tone and add a virtually invisible contour.