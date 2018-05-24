How much do you need to sleep to stay healthy?

news

Studies have shown that the importance of sleep cannot be overemphasized. And this is because it plays a vital role in good health and well-being throughout our lives.

As a matter of fact, another study suggests that getting enough quality sleep at the right times can help protect your mental health, physical health, quality of life, and safety.

However, it is important to note that the damage that comes with not having enough sleep, regularly, can either occur in an instant or build over time.

According to Dr. Zee, too few hours of sleep or poor sleep could pave the way to a myriad of emotional and physical problems, from diabetes to obesity. In addition, sleep loss may also lead to changes in the way the body handles glucose, which could lead to a state of insulin resistance (prediabetes).

Furthermore, ongoing sleep deficiency can raise your risk for some chronic health problems, as well as affecting how well you think, react, work, learn, and get along with others.

Be that as it may, some of the reasons that result in sleep loss include life issues regarding marriage or divorce, children, employment, and money.

Other causes include sleep disorders, substance abuse, depression, and medical problems like epilepsy and heart disease.

It is also important to note that snoring is another factor that may prevent you from getting the quality sleep you need.

Here’s how much sleep you need to stay healthy and alert

Studies have shown that the amount of time you need to sleep in other to stay healthy, alert, and active depends on your age and varies from person to person.

Most adults need at least seven or more hours of sleep each night, while toddlers need more to function properly.

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) and a panel of 18 experts combed through more than 300 studies to identify the ideal amount of time a person needs to sleep according to their age:

Newborns (0 to three months): 14 to 17 hours of sleep Infants (four to 11 months): 12 to 15 hours of sleep Toddlers (one to two years): 11 to 14 hours of sleep Preschoolers (three to five years): 10 to 13 hours of sleep School-aged children (six to 13 years): nine to 11 hours of sleep Teenagers (14 to 17 years): eight to 10 hours of sleep

Young adults (18 to 25 years): seven to nine hours of sleep Adults (26 to 64 years): seven to nine hours of sleep Older adults (65 years or older): seven to eight hours of sleep

However, you can improve your nighttime rest quality by adopting a few sleep best practices.

These include adhering to the same wake and sleep schedule every day, powering down electronics at least an hour before bed, keeping the room you snooze in on the cool side (between 60 and 67 degrees is ideal, and sticking to a relaxing routine before bed.

A warm bath, having a light snack, and reading quietly before tucking in will go a long way to help you get quality sleep.