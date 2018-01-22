Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Here's how to make your own natural sunscreen

Sunscreen Here is how to make your own suntan lotion

It is important to know how to make your own sunscreen if you must enjoy the skin benefits that comes with using one.

How to make your own sunscreen play

Homemade sunscreen

(Amom stake)
How to use:

Re-apply every few hours, or more often if swimming or sweating, after your first application.

Recipe ingredients

1 oz. coconut oil
0.8 oz. shea butter
0.1 oz. jojoba, sesame, or sunflower oil
0.1 oz. Vitamin E oil
30 drops essential oils, optional – I use 15 lavender, 10 eucalyptus, 5 peppermint
zinc oxide powder (determine amount for 2 oz. of lotion)

 

Recipe Instruction

  1. Add coconut oil, shea butter, and jojoba/sesame/sunflower oil to a makeshift double boiler. (You can make your own double boiler by placing a Pyrex measuring cup containing ingredients inside a small pot filled with a few inches of water).

  2. Heat gently until shea butter melts and wait for it to cool off as you remove it from the double boiler.

  3. Cover your nose and mouth, by masking up, in other to avoid breathing in the fine particles of zinc oxide powder.

  4. Measure out your zinc oxide.

  5. Add zinc oxide, Vitamin E oil, and optional essential oils to the other ingredients and stir well to combine.

  6. Use a black container to store it in refrigerator.

In as much as it is advisable to provide the body with the right amount of vitamin D by sometimes exposing the skin to direct sunlight, it doesn't mean that you should stay in the sun until you get burnt.

During the olden days, people naturally knew how to keep away from getting much sun. And they did this by avoiding being outside during mid-day when the sun ray was at its peak.

And whenever it was necessary for them to be out door, umbrellas and canopies were used. Some among them were even pictured to have shaded themselves with large brimmed hats.

However, it important to state here that for some time now, commercial sunscreen have not been on the headlines for good reasons.

Reports claim that they contain harsh chemicals that makes them counterproductive in maintaining healthy skin. Research has also shown that commercial sunscreen includes ingredients that can have estrogenic effects on breast cancer cells.

Studies have also shown that sunscreens include some chemicals that can cause skin irritation, such as redness, swelling, and itching. As a matter of fact, people have been reported to develop severe allergic reactions with rashes and intense itching.

Therefore, it is important to know how to make your own sunscreen if you must enjoy the skin benefits that comes with using one. And you can learn how to do so by following the above direction.

