Here are 5 ways to get rid of toxic substance from your body

news

Detoxification is the physiological or medicinal removal of toxic substances from a living organism, including the human body, which is mainly carried out by the liver.

And this is done by removing impurities from the blood and liver.

It is, however, important to note that the body expels toxins through the kidneys, intestines, lungs, lymphatic system, and skin. But when these systems are compromised, and impurities aren't adequately dealt with, the body system will be affected.

Nevertheless, we have compiled a list of five ways to get rid of toxic substances from your body. Read on to find out how to detoxify your body system.

Here are five ways to get rid of toxic substance from your body

1. Drink plenty of water

When it comes to the detoxification of body system, water is king.

Water is not just essential for survival but is equally important for removal of unwanted toxins which have occupied a huge space in your body. And you can do this by consuming at least 4-5 liters of water per day.

Another important fact about water is that it does not only removes the impurities but helps in weight loss, combats skin issues and boosts one's energy levels to optimum.

You can throw in some orange segments and mint leaves, lemon wedges and mint leaves in order to prepare some detox water as this will make it more healthy.

2. Exercise

Exercise is the culture of a healthy body. When you exercise there are immense sweating and sweating is a means by which the skin eliminates some toxins.

The skin is capable of removing metals like arsenic, lead, and mercury through sweat. Just like defecation and urination, sweating is an effective means of detoxification.

Exercising would not only help you in stay fit and healthy, it would also help you get rid of the unwanted toxins.

Running, jogging, front planks, squats, pushups and forward lunges are examples of exercises that can help detoxify the body.

3. Eat fresh food

The most important cause of toxin accumulation is consumption of highly fried, processed, refined & packaged foods.

Excessive oil, salt, and sugar act as toxins and lead to various health issues in the near future. Not just that, pesticide sprayed fruits and vegetables can be equally harmful to your body.

If you are looking forward to detoxifying your body, then it is important to free the body from undue strain. Choose organic fruits and veggies rather than consuming fast foods and processed foods.

Reduce to the minimum, your oil, salt, and sugar consumption.

It is sure to contribute to the body's welfare.

4. Try fasting and go vegan for a day or two

It very okay to fast for a day or two and consume only fresh fruits and veggies as this would help give your digestive system a much-needed break that will help with adequate rejuvenation.

The result of this will not only make you feel light, it will also provide ample rest for your gut.

5. Have a green smoothie

Smoothies are not just tasty but are highly nutritious too. And they can be easily made using green leafy veggies like spinach and pumpkin leaves.

You can also add in cucumber, lettuce, beetroot, carrot, apple, banana to your glass of antioxidant rich drink. Try consuming it for your breakfast or as a late evening drink and feel refreshed.

This exercise would not only boost your immunity levels but will efficiently help you with the detoxification process.

In conclusion, it is very important to state here that the best way to detoxify the body is to eat fresh and clean.

And you can easily detox your body at home without any hassles as your body would thank you for letting it off the chemicals even if it’s for just a couple of days.

ALSO READ: 5 Natural ways to reduce high blood pressure

In addition, a detox program can help the body's natural cleansing process by: