Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Here are 5 foods that trigger heartburn

Heartburn 5 foods that are known to trigger this condition

For people prone to heartburn, high-fat foods may trigger the condition. And unfortunately, they include some of the healthiest and nutritious foods like avocados, cheese, and nuts.

  • Published:
Here are 5 foods that trigger heartburn play

Here are 5 foods that trigger heartburn

(Pinterest)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Heartburn is said to be experienced when there is a painful burning feeling in your chest or throat.

And studies have shown that this condition happens when stomach acid backs up into your esophagus, a long, muscular tube that connects your mouth to your stomach.

Under normal circumstances, it is impossible for stomach acid to escape into the esophagus because of a barrier called the lower esophageal sphincter. The lower esophageal sphincter is a ring-like muscle that naturally stays closed, and only opens when you swallow or belch.

But it is different in people with acid reflux, as the muscle is often weakened; hence, one of the reasons why people with acid reflux usually experience heartburn.

However, medical practitioners claim that if you have heartburn more than twice a week, you may have Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). It is also important to note that you can have GERD without having heartburn.

Be that as it may, there are certain factors that are known to bring on heartburn, and they include pregnancy, certain foods, alcohol, and some pharmaceutical medications.

Here are some of the foods that are known to cause heartburn

1. Citrus fruits

As surprising as it sounds, oranges, grapefruits, and orange juice are classic heartburn foods.

5 foods that are known to trigger heartburn play

5 foods that are known to trigger heartburn

(Buy fruit)

 

And according to the founder of the Digestive Center for Women in Chevy Chase, Md. and a gastroenterologist at Georgetown Hospital in Washington, D.C.Robynne Chuktan, MD, the aforementioned fruits are very acidic and more likely to cause heartburn as result of their nature when consumed on an empty stomach.

2. High-fat foods

For people prone to heartburn, high-fat foods may trigger the condition. And unfortunately, they include some of the healthiest and nutritious foods like avocados, cheese, and nuts.

However, studies have shown that there are two ways high-fat foods can trigger heartburn.

First, they may relax the lower esophageal sphincter, the muscle that acts as a barrier between the esophagus and the stomach. When this muscle relaxes, stomach acid can escape from the stomach into the esophagus and cause heartburn.

Second, high-fat foods stimulate the release of the hormone cholecystokinin (CCK). This hormone may also relax the lower esophageal sphincter and cause acid reflux.

Here are 5 foods that trigger heartburn play

Here are 5 foods that trigger heartburn

(Pinterest)

 

3. Spicy food

Recent studies have shown that spicy foods often contain a compound called capsaicin, which may slow the rate of digestion.

And when this happens, foods are likely to sit in the stomach longer than usual, which is a risk factor for heartburn.

For example, one study showed that consuming chili that contained chili powder slowed the rate of digestion. In addition, spicy foods may irritate an already inflamed esophagus, and this can worsen heartburn symptoms.

Thus, it is advisable to reduce your intake of spicy foods if you’re prone to heartburn.

4. Onion

Although the health benefits of onion are priceless, studies have shown that it is a common trigger for heartburn, especially when it is consumed raw.

And this is because it relaxes the lower esophageal sphincter, which may cause acid reflux and symptoms of heartburn.

5 foods that are known to trigger heartburn play

5 foods that are known to trigger heartburn

(uhtrade)

 

Recent studies have also shown that onions are a rich source of fermentable fiber, which may cause belching; and belching can aggravate acid reflux symptoms.

5. Milk

Although milk is commonly consumed to treat heartburn, studies have shown that drinking whole milk may actually cause symptoms, instead of relief.

As a matter of fact, a recent research suggests that whole milk may increase stomach acid production, which is a risk factor for heartburn.

ALSO READ: 6 natural ways to treat hair loss caused by dandruff

 

 

More

Tomatoes The health benefits of this plant will surprise you
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?bullet
2 Okra The health benefits of this plant are wonderfulbullet
3 Watermelon Here’s why every pregnant woman should make this fruit...bullet

Related Articles

Bitter Leaf The health benefits of this plant are miraculous
Carrot The health benefits of this fruits are amazing
DIY Ever thought of making your own coconut oil? Here's how
Honey The health benefits of this organic product are unbelievable
Pumpkin Leaf The health benefits of this plant are unbelievable
Cucumber The health benefits of this fruit will leave you speechless
Palm Kernel Oil The health benefits of this organic product are priceless
Onions The health benefits of this plant are unbelievable

Beauty & Health

Dimma Umeh shows us how to get the no-makeup makeup look
Dimma Umeh Check out the ultimate 'no-makeup' make-up tutorial
Kim Kardashian West promotes her new fragrance with a nude shoot
Kim Kardashian Beauty mogul unveils new fragrance with nude shoot
Here are 3 Fenty Beauty body lava dupes
Make-up Dupes Can't afford Fenty Beauty? Don't worry, we've got you covered!
5 quick exercises to help you eliminate belly fat
Wellness 5 quick exercises to help you eliminate belly fat