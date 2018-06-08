Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Get up, close and very personal with this beauty influencer

Alissa Ashley Get up, close and very personal with this beauty influencer

Alissa Ashley is constantly pushing the boundaries of her art and this macro beauty tutorial is strangely satisfying to watch.

  • Published:
Get up, close and personal with Alissa Ashley and this MACRO Makeup tutorial play

Get up, close and personal with Alissa Ashley and this MACRO Makeup tutorial

(Youtube/ Alissa Ashley)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Alissa Ashley is one of the most popular beauty influencers on Youtube thanks to her imaginative tutorials. Now, she gives us a chance to get up, close and very personal with this macro tutorial.

Take a look at this unique tutorial below!

 

Products Used:

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Primer

NARS Radiant Longwear Foundation "Tahoe" (applied with Morphe flawless blending sponge)

Laura Mercier Concealer 4N

Makeup Revolution Banana Powder

Sephora Microsmooth Powder "tan" Eco Brow "Rita"

Glossier Boy Brow Clear

PLouise Eye Base #3

Lunar Beauty Life's A Drag palette

Milk Makeup Kush Mascara!

Morphe Highlight & Contour Palette "Debutante"

NARS Liquid blush "Hot Tin Roof"

Ciate London Dewy Stix

Fenty Killawatt Foil "Sand Castle"

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb

Morphe Setting Mist

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 Wellness 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of belly fatbullet
2 Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?bullet
3 Beauty Tips 4 simple ways to use orange peels for skinbullet

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian Beauty vlogger Alissa Ashley shows us how to recreate her MET gala look
Beauty Tips How to get the perfect selfie
Deola Adebiyi Beauty vlogger recreates Kim Kardashian's fierce Met Gala look
Dimma Umeh Nigerian beauty vlogger shares her affordable beauty must-haves
Temi Otedola Check out JTO's radiant everyday makeup routine
Beauty Tutorial How to get the perfect sultry smokey eye with a hint of sparkle
Youtube Finds 5 black beauty bloggers that you need to know and subscribe to
Fenty Beauty Model of the moment, Slick Woods, gives us the ultimate Fenty tutorial

Beauty & Health

Rihanna's character in Ocean's 8 sporting dreadlocks on set in New York
Rihanna Here's why Riri wanted her Ocean's 8 character to have dreadlocks
Bad breath
Health Tips 5 reasons why your breath smells bad
What is bipolar disorder, how to recognise it and treatment options
Metal Health Awareness What is bipolar disorder, how to recognise it and treatment options
How to style a braided wig according to beauty influencer Dimma Umeh
Beauty Tips Dimma Umeh shows us how to style braid wigs for a flawless look