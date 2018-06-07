Pulse.ng logo
Dimma Umeh shows us how to style braid wigs for a flawless look

Braid wigs are all the rage but some look more realistic than others. Dimma Umeh helps you to get yours just right.

  • Published:
How to style a braided wig according to beauty influencer Dimma Umeh play

How to style a braided wig according to beauty influencer Dimma Umeh

(Youtube/ Dimma Umeh)
Braid wigs are all the rage now. Nigerian women no longer have the patience to sit in a salon chair for hours on end getting their hair styled. However, not all braid wigs are made equal so here is Dimma Umeh showing us how to style braid wigs for a flawless look.

Braids can be problematic, not only do they take a long time but we have to deal with the possibility of losing our edges but now, we have an option that allows us to wear micro braids without any of the risk.

Now, we can easily opt for braids wigs which come in a variety of styles, sizes, colours, lengths. They are easy to wear and maintain and now Dimma Umeh shows us how easy they are to style for a natural finish.

Take a look below!

ALSO WATCH: Dimma Umeh shows us how she gets ready for her Valentines

 

