news

A large percentage of Africans cannot digest lactose properly and most of us are unaware of this. Consuming lactose makes us bloated, often gives us diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps. Designer and nutritionist gives us the low-down on lactose intolerance .

In fact, lactose may contribute to skin irritations and acnes in some individuals. Understanding how your system reacts to the consumption of milk, and which lactose containing food / beverage you are sensitive or insensitive to is vital.