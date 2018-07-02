Pulse.ng logo
'Darkest Youtuber' reviews Jackie Aina's new Too Faced Range

Nyma Tang gives Jackie Aina's Too Face shade extension range a chance and let's us know whether or not it lives up to the hype.

  • Published:
(Youtube/ nymatang)
Nyma Tang has made her name on Youtube reviewing ranges catering to darkskin women. In this new video, she tries the highly-anticipated range from fellow beauty influencer Jackie Aina. Check out the 'Darkest Youtuber' reviewing Jackie Aina's new Too Faced range and see if it lives up to the hype.

The Youtuber, who got famous for her segment 'The Darkest Shade', is teaching girls who have skin just like hers which lipsticks work best on them.

Nyma is a prime example of why representation is so important in the beauty industry and she has amassed a well deserved following for showing girls with darker skin how to navigate their way through an industry that often leaves them behind.

Jackie's range extension was made up of nine shades, including three new colors (Sable, Truffle, and Ganache) on the deepest end of the spectrum. (Too Faced is also releasing two new light shades, Cloud, the brand's lightest, and Seashell, a pale beige with rosy undertones.) Nyma reviewed the shade 'Ganache' which is the darkest of all.

Speaking on her collaboration with Too Faced and why it is so important that the beauty industry recognises people of colour, Jackie said:

A lot of people thought it was in retaliation to other brands, like Fenty, but we met about this way before we even knew what Fenty was launching. I absolutely understand that people felt like it’s too little too late. But this is a good thing. I see it firsthand when [brands] are just hopping on a bandwagon or trying to one up others. But I think there’s a difference between damage control and really actually caring [about being inclusive].

When I see that a brand doesn’t have the most inclusive shades, but they're still creating different opportunities to work with people of color, that’s definitely something to be noted. It’s not just about foundations. Can I use your lipsticks? Are your eyeshadows pigmented enough to show up on my skin tone? Do you have blushes that work for me? For so many brands, I still can’t use anything; it’s literally only for light skin.

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

