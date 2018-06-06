Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Comedienne's Cosmopolitan beauty editorial is black girl magic

Issa Rae Comedienne's Cosmopolitan beauty editorial will have you believing in black girl magic

If you were in doubt of Issa's all-encompassing black girl magic glow, these photos will certainly change your mind.

  • Published:
Issa Rae shows us how to wear blue metallic eye shadow the right way play

Issa Rae shows us how to wear blue metallic eye shadow the right way

(Cosmopolitan)
Issa Rae is truly Hollywood's comedienne-du-jour and the brilliant actress is as talented as she is beautiful. Known for her drop dead gorgeous red carpet looks, she's even more famous for her unrelenting glow. The comedienne's Cosmopolitan beauty editorial will have you believing in black girl magic.

She recently scored a beauty deal with makeup giant CoverGirl and looking at that stunning face, it's not hard to see why. Speaking to Vogue about becoming a CoverGirl, Issa said, "I glam up on my terms. I don’t feel the need to prove myself or live up to expectations that I don’t set for myself.”

It's refreshing to see someone in Hollywood who is not swept away with unattainable beauty standards and understands that looking good is a choice not a necessity. Issa Rae reminds us that what's on the inside is just as important as what we project on the outside.

In this colourful beauty editorial, Issa radiates a special type of Black Girl Magic and as she reveals in the interview, her secret ingredient is a whole lot of confidence.

Check out Issa's shoot and excerpt from her candid interview below!

ALSO READ: Watch Issa Rae have a moment with her mirror image in season 3 teaser

Issa Rae looks stunning in sequins for her Cosmpolitan beauty editorial play

Issa Rae looks stunning in sequins for her Cosmpolitan beauty editorial

(Cosmopolitan)

Issa Rae is about that turban life in her Cosmpolitan beauty editorial play

Issa Rae is about that turban life in her Cosmpolitan beauty editorial

(Cosmopolitan)

Issa Rae glowing in a stunning iridescent ruched dress play

Issa Rae glowing in a stunning iridescent ruched dress

(Cosmopolitan)

Issa Rae is radiant in colourful stripes play

Issa Rae is radiant in colourful stripes

(Cosmopolitan)

 

Read excerpts from Issa's refreshingly candid interview below:

Her show may be called Insecure, but writer, actress and all-around badass Issa Rae is anything but. And these bold summer beauty looks? Equally boss. Here's Issa on everything from blocking out the haters to what it was like becoming the face of CoverGirl.

Why confidence is a continuum:

“Confidence comes from knowing your shit is good. I’m for sure confident when it comes to work and trying to fulfill my dreams. Socially, the confidence has teetered, but that’s growing as I’m coming into who I am.”

How she doesn't hear the haters:

“There comes a point when you have to block it out but remain humble—that’s the balance I’m trying to navigate.”

Why appearances are personal:

“I’m going to look how I want to look—it’s going to be on my own terms. If people criticize my look, it really does not matter to me. It’s about how I feel.”

On that season two glow-up:

“I thrive off fresh starts. I will do a cleanse or diet—I need a reset button. So seeing myself on TV for a season was an excuse to be like ‘I want to lose a couple of pounds.’ I want to look my best, be my best, and feel my best.”

Becoming the face of CoverGirl was...

“Kind of surreal. Like, ‘Wow, y’all are choosing me?’ It was for the little girl in me who never thought that this would be possible. There’s power in representation. There’s affirmation in representation.”

