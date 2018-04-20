Check out this flawless beauty look for melanin-rich skin

news

From not being able to find a shade dark enough to having to choose from unflattering options, those with deeper skin tones know the struggle of shopping for makeup. Also, when it comes to playing with colour, darker girls are always a bit hesitant to try but check out this flawless beauty tutorial for melanin-rich skin .

However, slowly but surely, industry is starting to pay attention, with an onslaught of products dedicated women of colour and pigments created specifically for deeper skin tones.

Now that we have the colour range and product ready to slay , we have to know what to do with it, right?

Social media has created an amazing platform for both professional artists and aspiring beauty junkies to discover easy tutorials. Darkskin girls all over the map are showing us how it’s done with inspirational pictures and videos of their work .

Beauty influencer, Ronke Raji, has been inundated with requests to make a melanin-friendly make-up tutorial and she answered our prayers with this great video.

Check it out below!