Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Check out this flawless beauty tutorial for melanin-rich skin

Youtube tutorial Check out this flawless beauty look for melanin-rich skin

This tutorial is dedicated to the darkskin girls who want to try something new and inject a pop of colour into their usual make-up routine.

  • Published:
Check out this flawless beauty look for melanin-rich skin play

Check out this flawless beauty look for melanin-rich skin

(Youtube/ @ronkeraji)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

From not being able to find a shade dark enough to having to choose from unflattering options, those with deeper skin tones know the struggle of shopping for makeup. Also, when it comes to playing with colour, darker girls are always a bit hesitant to try but check out this flawless beauty tutorial for melanin-rich skin.

However, slowly but surely, industry is starting to pay attention, with an onslaught of products dedicated women of colour and pigments created specifically for deeper skin tones.

Now that we have the colour range and product ready to slay, we have to know what to do with it, right?

Social media has created an amazing platform for both professional artists and aspiring beauty junkies to discover easy tutorials. Darkskin girls all over the map are showing us how it’s done with inspirational pictures and videos of their work.

Beauty influencer, Ronke Raji, has been inundated with requests to make a melanin-friendly make-up tutorial and she answered our prayers with this great video.

Check it out below!

ALSO READ: 3 steps to contour & highlight for dark skin

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Onion How to use this plant juice to grow your hairbullet
2 Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?bullet
3 Urine Therapy The health benefits of imbibing your own water will...bullet

Related Articles

Nyma Tang 'Darkest Youtuber' collaborating on lipstick with MAC
Beauty Tips Youtuber Nyma Tang shows us the best lipsticks for darkskin girls
Dove Black model; Lola Ogunyemi in ‘Racist Ad’ speaks on the controversial campaign
Beauty Tip Of The Day 5 beauty tips for dark skin ladies
Youtube Ronke Raji shows us how to rock a black lip stylishly
Beauty Tips Why you need concealer and Dimma Umeh shares some of her favourites

Beauty & Health

Ronke Raji's bridal beauty tutorial
Bridal Make-up Take a look at beauty influencer Ronke Raji's simple wedding beauty tutorial
Avocado oil
Beauty Tips 4 reasons why you need to apply avocado oil on your skin
Types of teeth and their common problems
Wellness Types of teeth and their common problems
Turn your bedroom from messy into a zen paradise as a form of self-care
Wellness How to turn your bedroom into a zen paradise