Check out JTO's radiant everyday makeup routine

Temi Otedola is back on Youtube with a bang and in this new video, she shares how she gets her flawless face.

Temi Otedola has been busy completing her Masters but since her final exam, the fashion and lifestyle vlogger has blessed us with a new beauty video on her daily makeup routine. Check out JTO's radiant everyday makeup routine.

In the past, Temi has been very candid about her struggles with acne and shared her skin care routine. It seems, it has worked as she debuts a bright, blemish free, fresh face which is a perfect foundation for her daily makeup routine.

In a caption accompanying the video, Temi wrote:

It's been a minute since my last makeup tutorial so I was so excited to film my everyday makeup routine for you guys. This is a quick and easy tutorial showing the makeup I usually wear during the daytime, or when I just want a little glow and definition on my face. Hope you enjoy!!!

Check out the video below!

 

