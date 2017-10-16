Causes, treatment and prevention of chest pimples

The attention drawn by the appearances of pimples on the upper body is always unwelcome.

And this condition usually leads to an over self-conscious feeling whenever a sufferer finds his/herself in a swimming pool or the gymnasium.

So, the question is, how do we get rid of those annoying pimples from our chest? How possible it is for us to eliminate them as fast as possible.

Yes, it has been proven that they can actually be eliminated. But first, we need to know the causes of chest acne.

Causes of chest acne (pimples)

The reasons that cause acne on your face are the same reasons that lead to its outbreak on the chest. Acne develops when your pores get clogged.

The oil produced by your skin to protect itself, which is known as sebum, can lead to acne or pimples as the case may be: if it is produced at a higher rate.

When it is produced beyond normal, the pores become clogged and infected which result to the condition.

In contrast to the above reason, there are also other reasons that can lead to the outbreak of acne on your chest. Studies have shown that other factors that can lead to the condition are:

Unhealthy diet Working in a dirty environment Taking certain medications Being under emotional or physiological stress Wearing of tight-fitted clothes

Treatment for chest acne

1. Aloe vera

As a natural anti-inflammatory agent, aloe vera can be used to treat chest acne by applying it on the affected area of the chest.

Aloe vera can either be used on its own for the treatment of acne, or it can be mixed with tea tree oil or lavender oil to boost the anti-acne effect.

Here's how to use aloe vera to treat acne

Apply pure aloe vera gel directly to your upper body area to reduce the severity of acne. Repeat the process twice a day to get rid of redness and soothe painfully inflamed pores.

2. Baking soda

Just like aloe vera, baking soda is also an anti-inflammatory agent. It is even said to carry antibacterial properties, making it a great natural acne remedy for the chest.

As a matter of fact, baking soda does not only dry out inflamed pores, it also reduces redness. And owing to its grainy texture, baking soda can be used aa great exfoliator to gently unclog blocked pores and help reduce the appearance of acne.

Here's how to use baking soda to treat acne

Mix 2 tablespoons baking soda, 2 tablespoons water and 1 teaspoon lemon juice to form a smooth paste. Apply the natural remedy directly onto the inflamed pustule on your chest and leave for 15 minutes. Rinse off and pat dry. Apply the baking soda daily until the redness and pain of the pustules have gone completely and there is no pus.

However, if your skin is sensitive in nature, it is advisable for you to leave out the lemon juice because it may sting too much.

3. Shower regularly

The possibility of developing chest acne can be very certain if you don’t shower regularly or at least daily. Because regular showers help remove elements like oil (sebum), bacteria, dirt and dead skin cells that block your pores.

So, in other to reduce your chances of chest acne, find a way to enjoy the shower as much as you can.

And to get the best result, it is advisable to use lukewarm (not hot) water. But in the absence of warm water, cold water is fine.

4. Honey and cinnamon

The mixture of these two products can potentially create a powerful acne-fighter, simply because cinnamon has antimicrobial capabilities and raw honey is actually a bacteria-fighting agent.

Together, they can reduce bacteria and inflammation that lead to acne. These are safe to use weekly or as needed for new blemishes.

Here's how to honey and cinnamon to treat acne

Mix 1 teaspoon of cinnamon with 2 tablespoons of raw honey until it forms a paste Apply the mask all over your chest and leave it for 30 minutes, before rinsing. or you can use it as an overnight spot treatment.

5. Wear loose or free fabrics

Your skin needs to breathe, and wearing loose and non-irritating clothes can actually help the process.

It is important to note that tight clothing can trap dirt, bacteria, and oils that can develop into blemishes. And fabrics such as wool, nylon, and spandex, can cause further irritation.

So, in other to help keep chest acne at bay, your best bet is to wear cotton clothing.

How to prevent chest acne

Taking preventing measures to improve skin appearance should be paramount for people that are prone to chest acne. And here are some tips to help prevent the condition:

1. Exfoliate your chest regularly

In other to prevent pores from clogging up and becoming infected, exfoliate your chest regularly. Make use of loofah to remove dead skin cells and prevent excess oil from causing chest acne.

2. Apply tea tree oil to your shower gel

3. Shower as often as you can, especially when you're sweaty.