Causes and treatment of irregular mensuration

A menstrual cycle would be considered irregular if there should be distortions in the normal twenty eight days cycle pattern such that menstrual bleeding occurs more frequently than every twenty one days or lasts longer than eight days.

Medically, this distortion is known as oligomenorrhea; which could also be indicated as missed, early as well as late periods.

Causes of Irregular Periods

Because hormones are the regulators of the menstrual cycle, any disturbance or imbalance in the hormones will lead the body to a condition called anovulation.

Anovulation, on the other hand, is the absence of ovulation during the menstrual cycle.

However, an irregular period can sometimes be as a result of less noticeable reasons like lifestyle, menopause, diseases, etc.

To put it clearly, irregular or missed periods could be triggered off by one or more of following factors:

1. Extreme exercise or dieting.

A deviation from the normal pattern has the possible effect of altering the timing or completely stopping menstruation; it has been observed in cases of endurance athletes.

Although it might sound strange to many, the fact still remains that extreme exercise can throw off the timing of menstrual bleeding and sometimes stop it

2. Stress

Just like extreme exercise, unchecked and thus overwhelming stress could leave your hormones, which are the key regulators of menstrual cycles, in a state of imbalance.

Stress should check at all time because when the body system becomes overwhelmed with it, the hormones are easily disturbed. And when this happens, irregularities are expected to follow.

3. Birth control pills

Upon observation, it is easier for a woman to the effect of birth control pills.

Birth control pills can actually make your periods lighter, or cause you to miss periods or have less or more frequent periods or even no periods at all.

4. Polycystic ovary syndrome

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a medical condition that causes tiny cysts to form on ovaries which interfere with regular ovulation.

Women experiencing (PCOS) have almost always recorded to deal with such anomaly in their menstrual cycles.

5. Infections

Any infection ranging from std's, STI's, yeast infection, as well as illnesses such as thyroid disorders can cause irregular periods if blood levels of the thyroid hormone go too low or too high.

6. Age

Teenagehood could initially bring about a disorder in the menstrual cycle leading to menstruation that may not always be on the same schedule every month. And this may take several years to settle into a pattern.

The story is the same with older women nearing menopause. Because there is an increased chance of experiencing irregular menstruation.

7. Lifestyle

The way of life a woman chooses to follow can affect the hormones in her body system. As a matter of fact, women inclined to excessive eating, alcohol drinking, uncontrolled weight gain; smoking, usually exposes themselves to the malady of irregular menstruation.

How to deal with irregular mensuration?

1. Resolving stress

In other to tackle the stress factor, you should be able to identify and have a clear understanding of them; because only then will you be able to resolve the stress issue which will help regulate the hormones to its normal state.

2. Medical treatment

Run a medical test and see if you have an infection. If you do, treat it. For it might be the cause of your irregular menstrual cycles.

When this is done, your body system should be normalized; thus leading to the end of irregular menstruation.

3. Hormonal therapy

Menstrual cycle can be regulated by hormones such as estrogen which are instrumental in stemming excessive bleeding.

4. Lifestyle changes

One must adopt a healthy lifestyle and do away with poor habits such as smoking, excessive drinking, and usage of drugs. Eating healthy food and moderate exercise are also beneficial.

5. Surgery

Abnormal periods are sometimes caused by a structural defect in the uterus or because of blockage of fallopian tubes. They can be cured through specific surgeries.

Uterine Fibroids are one of the causes of abnormal menstrual cycles, while there are nutritional and food therapies that prescribe solutions to fibroids, surgery offers a quick fix especially if grave consequences are implied.