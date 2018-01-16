Causes and treatment of fingernails falling off

news

There's nothing as painful as a fingernail falling off from your nail bed. At least this is how people who have had the experience, describe it.

We find it hard to agree with them though because it is hard to concur with the claim that it is the most painful experience to have.

Nevertheless, it is impossible to argue against the fact that losing one's fingernail can be very painful and frustrating.

It makes a simple task more difficult and painful to execute.

There is also the painful ugliness that comes with the exposure of the nail bed. It gives the finger a look that can be said to be gruesome and unsightly.

However, it is important for us to know the causes of this painful condition; as it will not only help us prevent a re-occurrence but also help identify the best treatment option.

Read on to find out the possible causes of falling fingernails

1. Injuries

A serious finger injury may damage your fingernails, which often lead to the fingernails falling off from the nail bed.

The experience is always unbearable.

However, anyone can sustain such injuries but they are relatively more common in sportspersons related to volleyball, basketball, etc.

2. Fungal nail infection

Fungal nail infection can be one of the many reasons for fingernail falling off. Because there are many types of fungi that can cause nail infections.

Once your fingernail is infected, chances are the appearance of your nail will change. Your nails will become discolored first and then damaged and thickened.

It will fall off, eventually and leave you in serious pain.

3. Onychia

Onychia is nail disorder caused mostly by virus and bacteria. It can affect both adults and children, and it can cause the tissues of the nail bed to become inflamed.

Additionally, it sometimes affects the tissues around the fingernail plate.

You develop this problem when a virus, bacteria, or other pathogenic microbes enter these tissues through cuts and injuries. And can develop pus around and underneath the nail plate.

When this happens, the affected fingernail usually falls off.

4. Other causes

There can be many other relatively uncommon causes of fingernail falling off. They include:

Psoriasis and other skin conditions Chemicals found in soaps and acetone nail polish removers Medicines, such as anti-malarial medicines and chemotherapy medicines Allergy Overactive thyroid gland Poor blood circulation in the fingers

However, problems with the nails can sometimes be related to serious medical conditions and should be investigated.

The doctors who will be well qualified to discuss this issue with you include your primary care doctor or your dermatologist.

On the other hand, it can occasionally be normal for an isolated nail to fall out; especially for people who repetitively tap their fingernails.

There are also cases where severe nutritional or vitamin deficiency may lead to nail loss. And for people taking chemotherapy, various drugs or toxins may also cause them to lose nails.

Treatment

Natural remedies are usually best when it comes to healing and relieving the pain.

Treatment usually involves removing the nail and keeping the affected area dry to prevent any kind of added infection.

You have to take precautionary measures until your nail grows back. And while you do, treating the underlying condition that may have caused the nail to fall off in the first place is equally important as well.

Here are some steps to take when you have your nail falling off:

Try to trim off any detached part of a large tear but do not push it too far. Use tape to cover the nail until it grows out enough to protect your finger. Get some cold water and soak your affected finger in it for 20 minutes after you have trimmed the nail. Use an antibiotic ointment to prevent infections.

Do the following to prevent infected fingernail

Take 4 cups of warm water and add a teaspoon of salt to it. Now, soak your affected hand in the solution for 20 minutes at least thrice a day for three days. Keep using the antibiotic ointment as well. Take special care of the nail bed and keep it clean and dry. Apply antibiotic ointment to cover the nail bed completely. Do not ignore any early signs of infection, such as redness, increasing heat, tenderness, pain, pus, or swelling.