Can't afford Fenty Beauty? Don't worry, we've got you covered!

Rihanna got us in the summer mood with her Fenty Beauty Body Lava collection which was guaranteed to have our skin glowing. As much as we love it, we didn't necessarily love the $59 price tag. But don't worry if you cannot afford Fenty Beauty, we've got you covered.

In the singer's new summer body collection that launched earlier this month, the star is reviving body glitter but in an elegant more grown-up, Fenty Beauty way.

According to the Fenty Beauty product description, the body lava is, 'a limited-edition gel-based body luminizer made to veil skin in a gloriously dewy, high-shine finish that feels as dewy as it looks - for sunlit radiance anytime you please.'

However, Fenty Beauty isn't cheap and rightly so but for those of us who simply cannot afford it, we have found 3 great alternatives.

Take a look at how you can glow for less below!