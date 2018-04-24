Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Can't afford Fenty Beauty? Don't worry, we've got you covered!

Not everyone can afford to bask in Fenty Beauty's body lava but fear not, these dupes will gave you glowing all the same this Summer.

  • Published:
Here are 3 Fenty Beauty body lava dupes play

Here are 3 Fenty Beauty body lava dupes

(Youtube/ @thatsjustkarin)
Rihanna got us in the summer mood with her Fenty Beauty Body Lava collection which was guaranteed to have our skin glowing. As much as we love it, we didn't necessarily love the $59 price tag. But don't worry if you cannot afford Fenty Beauty, we've got you covered.

In the singer's new summer body collection that launched earlier this month, the star is reviving body glitter but in an elegant more grown-up, Fenty Beauty way.

According to the Fenty Beauty product description, the body lava is, 'a limited-edition gel-based body luminizer made to veil skin in a gloriously dewy, high-shine finish that feels as dewy as it looks - for sunlit radiance anytime you please.'

However, Fenty Beauty isn't cheap and rightly so but for those of us who simply cannot afford it, we have found 3 great alternatives.

Take a look at how you can glow for less below!

 

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

