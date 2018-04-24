Can't afford Fenty Beauty? Don't worry, we've got you covered!

Not everyone can afford to bask in Fenty Beauty's body lava but fear not, these dupes will gave you glowing all the same this Summer.
In the singer's new summer body collection that launched earlier this month, the star is reviving body glitter but in an elegant more grown-up, Fenty Beauty way.
According to the Fenty Beauty product description, the body lava is, 'a limited-edition gel-based body luminizer made to veil skin in a gloriously dewy, high-shine finish that feels as dewy as it looks - for sunlit radiance anytime you please.'
However, Fenty Beauty isn't cheap and rightly so but for those of us who simply cannot afford it, we have found 3 great alternatives.
Take a look at how you can glow for less below!