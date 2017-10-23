Body Soufflé :  Why use this as part of a daily skincare routine?

What is body soufflé? Simply defined, think a light moisturizer.

Body soufflés come extremely light and can be used from head to toe as part of a daily skincare routine compared to other moisturizers. They are lightly whipped (yes like whipped cream delicious, frothy yet lightweight and work wonders on the skin usually because of the natural ingredients they contain.

They smell good and feel extremely light and nourish the skin and come easily absorbed so they are non-comedogenic (won't clog pores). This moisturizer type is brilliant for both men and women especially for those who don't want the greasy, after application that creams and lotions come with.

With soufflé, the skin's PH is balanced as the mix help to moisturize and locks in moisture without a greasy feeling getting the skin noticeably softer after using for a while. Unlike body butters that can come heavy and perfumed, body soufflés are easily absorbed without a thick, greasy feel and they smell great.

They are usually loaded with natural ingredients - Shea butter is a common base for whipped body soufflés that are intensely moisturizing yet light.

They can also come lightly scented but no more, giving off a whiff of tingling scents that is tolerable for the skin.

The most brilliant part of switching the normal heavily scented and sometimes greasy body cream/lotion for a body soufflé is the lightweight, 'melting/disappearing into the skin' with a luxurious feel to it (you almost feel the skin effortlessly absorbing the goodness in whatever flavour or mix it comes in).

Light enough to be used daily, apply a generous amount after shower, this also works even if the body is still slightly damp and even more, works brilliantly on dry skin too! Need more reasons to ditch the everyday greasy moisturizer for a whipped body soufflé especially when it's hot?