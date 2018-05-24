Big Brother star looks gorgeous thanks to MUA Bibyonce

news

Love or hate her, more than a month after the show has ended, people are still talking about her. Cee-C appears to be cashing in post BB Naija with two high profile endorsements and lots of appearances. Cee-C has also stepped up her beauty and style game and here she is looking gorgeous thanks to MUA Bibyonce.

Life after the Big Brother house has been a whirlwind for the housemates with club appearances, media tours and high profile meetings. Cee-C has been busy making friends in high places and bagging endorsements like the one with Ubi Franklin's House of Lunettes.

For her public appearances, Cee-C needs to make sure she looks picture perfect and who better to help her than one of Lagos' best makeup artists.

For this glowing look, Cee-C worked with makeup artist Bibyonce who regularly works with celebrities and high profile clients and was responsible for Davido's boo, Chioma's golden glow at her 23rd birthday party.

Check out Davido's girlfriend's beautiful birthday party look

Chioma Rowland, despite dating Davido for 5 years according to the singer, has managed to maintain a relatively low-key public persona only appearing in the public eye in the last few months.

The woman who has captured Davido's heart has stuck with him through thick and thin and last night he showed her exactly what she means to him by throwing her a lavish birthday dinner.

Chioma was the belle of the ball in a gorgeous gold beaded mini-dress but she truly stole the show with her extra-special birthday beat. Make-up artist Bibyonce who regularly works with celebrities and high profile clients was responsible for Chioma's golden glow.



Chioma's stunning features were accentuated with artfully applied make-up and she truly looked like a star in her own right.