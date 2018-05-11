news

Kim Kardashian wowed at the MET Gala with her custom Versace look but even more so with her beauty look. Kim was transformed into a vixen with the help of a knockout smokey eye and now you can try it at home as beauty vlogger Alissa Ashley shows us how to recreate Kim's look.

Kim Kardashian's makeup game has always been A+ but she really outdid herself at Monday night's MET . Thanks for a few key KKW beauty products, Kim's look was one of the best of the night.

Kim's feline MET look was done by her longtime makeup artist and friend Mario Dedivanovic. They used her KKW x Mario palette to create this over-the-top smokey eye which we cannot get enough of.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her signature nude lip (specifically KKW Creme Lipstick in Classic K) and let her bold cat eye become the focus of her look.

Check out Alissa Ashley's fabulous recreation and get yourself ready for the ball today!