Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Beauty vlogger Alissa Ashley shows us how to recreate her MET gala

Kim Kardashian Beauty vlogger Alissa Ashley shows us how to recreate her MET gala look

Kim's MET gala smokey eye was a major beauty moment and now you have a chance to recreate it with this easy to follow tutorial.

  • Published:
Alissa Ashley shows us how to recreate Kim Kardashian's stunning Met Gala beauty look play

Alissa Ashley shows us how to recreate Kim Kardashian's stunning Met Gala beauty look

(Youtube/ @alissaashley)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kim Kardashian wowed at the MET Gala with her custom Versace look but even more so with her beauty look. Kim was transformed into a vixen with the help of a knockout smokey eye and now you can try it at home as beauty vlogger Alissa Ashley shows us how to recreate Kim's look.

Kim Kardashian's makeup game has always been A+ but she really outdid herself at Monday night's MET. Thanks for a few key KKW beauty products, Kim's look was one of the best of the night.

 

Kim's feline MET look was done by her longtime makeup artist and friend Mario Dedivanovic. They used her KKW x Mario palette to create this over-the-top smokey eye which we cannot get enough of.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her signature nude lip (specifically KKW Creme Lipstick in Classic K) and let her bold cat eye become the focus of her look.

Check out Alissa Ashley's fabulous recreation and get yourself ready for the ball today!

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Beauty Tips Natural remedies to remove dark spots on your facebullet
2 DIY 5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shinybullet
3 Wellness Types of teeth and their common problemsbullet

Related Articles

Met Gala 2018 The best beauty looks from fashion's grand ball
Beauty Tips How to get the perfect selfie
Youtube Finds 5 black beauty bloggers that you need to know and subscribe to
Bridal Make-up Take a look at beauty influencer Ronke Raji's simple wedding beauty tutorial
Get the Look MakeupShayla comes through with a Beyonce Coachella make-up tutorial
Work Friendly Make-Up Youtuber Ronke Raji shows us how to beat our face for 9-5

Beauty & Health

5 amazing health benefits of eating apple
Apple The health benefits of this fruit are amazing
Gifty Anti
Beauty Tips 2 inexpensive ways to get radiant skin at home
How to reverse premature gray hair naturally
Premature Gray Hair Here is how to reverse this condition naturally
Scientists discover a drug that could cure balding — but there's a catch
Guy Smarts Scientists discover a drug that could cure balding — But there's a catch