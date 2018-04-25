Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Beauty mogul unveils new fragrance with nude shoot

Kim Kardashian Beauty mogul unveils new fragrance with nude shoot

It wouldn't be Kim Kardashian if she didn't cause a stir and this fragrance bottle will be shaped just like her curvaceous body.

  Published:
Kim Kardashian West promotes her new fragrance with a nude shoot

Kim Kardashian West promotes her new fragrance with a nude shoot

(Instagram/ @kimkardashian)
Kim Kardashian has given us a glimpse at the process of creating her new fragrance bottle with a nude shoot. She shared titillating teaser images on Tuesday in which the reality TV star was nude and covered in what appears to be a thin layer of clay.

Kim Kardashian captioned the striking image, 'We made a mold my body and made it a perfume bottle''. It followed an earlier post of herself topless with just one arm barely covering her modesty.

KKW BODY 4.30 by Vanessa Beecroft #KKWFRAGRANCE

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

Promoting her new fragrance the 37-year-old star added the caption: 'KKW BODY 4.30 by Vanessa Beecroft #KKWFRAGRANCE'

Only the lower part of Kim's face can be seen in the post which shows her standing against a bare wall.

Kim Kardashian West's body in a clay mould for her new KKW Fragrance

Kim Kardashian West's body in a clay mould for her new KKW Fragrance

(Instagram/ @kimkardashian)

 

The reality star mentioned the artists responsible for the project, Vanessa Beecroft in the image. Kim is using her world-famous body as inspiration for her new perfume and at this point it seems we see a new shot of Kim's gym-honed body every week.

Kim Kardashian promotes her new fragrance with a nude shoot

Kim Kardashian promotes her new fragrance with a nude shoot

(Instagram/ @kendkykk)

 

In her cover story for Business of Fashion, Kim spoke about her upcoming fragrance, she said, 'The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body. It’s really cool. The scent is so good, I’m so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that’s a colour and something that’s just luminous.'

Like her previous fragrances, Kim's perfume will most likely sell strictly online meaning that fans will be blind-buying the scent but judging by Kim's pulling power, it will be a surefire sell-out regardless.
 

