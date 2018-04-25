Beauty mogul unveils new fragrance with nude shoot

news

Kim Kardashian has given us a glimpse at the process of creating her new fragrance bottle with a nude shoot. She shared titillating teaser images on Tuesday in which the reality TV star was nude and covered in what appears to be a thin layer of clay.

Kim Kardashian captioned the striking image, 'We made a mold my body and made it a perfume bottle''. It followed an earlier post of herself topless with just one arm barely covering her modesty.

Promoting her new fragrance the 37-year-old star added the caption: 'KKW BODY 4.30 by Vanessa Beecroft #KKWFRAGRANCE'

Only the lower part of Kim's face can be seen in the post which shows her standing against a bare wall.

The reality star mentioned the artists responsible for the project, Vanessa Beecroft in the image. Kim is using her world-famous body as inspiration for her new perfume and at this point it seems we see a new shot of Kim's gym-honed body every week.

In her cover story for Business of Fashion, Kim spoke about her upcoming fragrance, she said, 'The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body. It’s really cool. The scent is so good, I’m so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that’s a colour and something that’s just luminous.'