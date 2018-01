news

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie is known for her ever-changing style but this one is her most daring yet. Angela proudly showed off her new look on her Instagram stating 'I am soooo dope and I know it'.

The confident actress is never afraid to try something new and we are certain she can make any look work for her.

ALSO READ: Actress celebrates birthday with new photos

AM SOOOO DOPE AND I KNOW IT. A post shared by Angela Okorie (@realangelaokorie) on Jan 15, 2018 at 7:01am PST

Nights to all my babies A post shared by Angela Okorie (@realangelaokorie) on Jan 15, 2018 at 2:03pm PST

She took to Instagram to show her fans her new cut and full face of make-up.

What do you think of Angela's new look?