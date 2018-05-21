Actress shares her tips on growing and maintaining natural hair

Known for her luscious natural hair and chic styles, Omoni finally dishes her natural hair secrets in this new vlog.
We have watched Omoni transition her hair and seen it blossom into a full head of luscious, voluminous and healthy locks. Finally, she’s sharing her grown and maintenance tips in her new vlog.
She said:
So I decided to bow to pressure and share some tips and secrets of my natural KINKY 4C hair. Maintaining a natural hair is not as difficult as most people think. I have been on this journey for over 3yrs now and I absolutely love every moment along the way.
Check out Omoni's natural hair vlog below!