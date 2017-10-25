Aches :  This is why you have been having constant headaches

Keep getting those lingering headaches? Chances are your headaches are not just as a result of stress.

Could be that you are fighting something as serious as cancer or a tumour.

1. Tension headaches

This headache is caused by pain from the muscles in the head and neck. They later progress to migraines another cause of constant headaches.

2. Migraines

Classically on one side of the head and pounding in nature, it also causes visual impairment before a headache.

3. Tooth pain or infections

4. Using too many drugs

Taking too much headache pills might cause your head to ache all day.

Avoid taking too much Tylenol or ibuprofen).

5. Chronic headaches can also be caused by more serious medical issues.

Anything that increases the pressure in the brain can do this. Examples include masses (either cancer or benign growths), abscesses or other infections. Classically, these causes result in headaches that are worse in the morning. Associated visual symptoms or extremity numbness or weakness or tingling can be signs of this serious condition.

I would recommend you see your doctor if you keep getting these headaches.