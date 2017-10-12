Thinking about starting yoga? Well it’s not that difficult to get into.

Yoga is a physical exercise involving breathing techniques, poses and meditation to promote well being. The approach to the practice seeks to unify and strengthen the mind and body.

Yoga is not a religion - what it is - is a physical disciple originating from India. Some consider yoga a spiritual discipline because of the meditation and significance of the poses.

Russian yogi (yoga teacher), the late Indra Devi described it as a liberating releas.

"Yoga is a way to freedom. By its constant practice, we can free ourselves from fear, anguish and loneliness," Devi said.

There are many physical and mental health benefits of practicing yoga they include stress management, increased muscle strength, flexibility and even weight reduction.

What do I need to start?

An open mind, an exercise mat and a yoga block or a small pillow. You can also turn on some meditation music.

What to wear

You can wear gym clothes or any loose comfortable clothing.

Begin poses

Fear not! You don’t need to be flexible to give yoga a try. The more you practice, the more flexible you’ll become. As you try each new pose, remember to breathe. Ease your way into it and start with simple poses like these:

Cobra

This pose helps strengthen your core. Lie on your belly, with your chin on the floor. Place your palms face down on the floor your shoulders. Inhale and lift your chest off the floor. Hold the pose and breathe.

Child pose

Sit up on your heels. Roll your torso forward, bringing your forehead to rest your mat. Lower your chest to your knees, extend your arms in front of you. Hold the pose and breathe.

Downward dog

Get down on all four limbs; place hands under shoulders, your knees should be under our hips and your feet hip-width apart. Walk your hands forward, and bring your body to an upside down 'V'.

Mountain pose

This is another easy pose. Stand tall with feet together. Start with your palms on your side, take a deep breath and bring palms to face each other over your head.

Shavasana

In this pose you basically lie down and do nothing. Very easy - right? Lie flat on your back, rest arms a few degrees away from your body with your palms facing upwards. Relax your body and close your eyes.

Yoga is not about theory rather about practice. You can start by watching tutorial videos or joining a class. Namaste!